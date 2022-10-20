ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ex-wife of Screwfix millionaire awaits appeal ruling in long-running cash battle

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xjk17_0igZNDnM00

The ex-wife of a multi-millionaire businessman whose family founded the Screwfix chain is waiting to see whether she has won the latest leg of a cash battle after complaining about being left with less than 10% of assets worth more than £80 million.

Julia Goddard-Watts, 58, and James Goddard-Watts, 57, staged the latest round of a long-running fight at the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday, following the breakdown of their relationship of more than 20 years.

A barrister representing Mrs Goddard-Watts told three appeal judges that a ruling by a judge in the Family Division of the High court meant that she was walking away with £7.4 million, and Mr Goddard-Watts was left with £75 million.

Peter Mitchell KC said decisions by Sir Jonathan Cohen earlier this year meant that Mrs Goddard-Watts would be left with less than 10% of assets.

Mrs Goddard-Watts would exit with £7.4 million... Mr Goddard-Watts would exit with £75 million

Peter Mitchell KC

Mrs Goddard-Watts wants decisions made by Sir Jonathan overturned – Mr Goddard-Watts says her appeal should be dismissed.Lady Justice Macur, Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lady Justice Car considered competing arguments and are expected to deliver a ruling later this year.

Judges have heard that Mr and Mrs Goddard-Watts married in 1996, separated in 2009 and reached an agreement over money, which was approved by a judge, in 2010.

Mr Goddard-Watts had agreed that Mrs Goddard-Watts should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

She subsequently complained that he had not revealed the full extent of his wealth.

A judge then concluded that Mr Goddard-Watts had “given a false presentation” when making the 2010 agreement, and, in 2016, he was told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again in 2018 and made further complaints.

She said Mr Goddard-Watts had not given full detail about the potential value of a deal he was involved in.

A judge ruled in her favour in late 2019.

Mr Justice Holman said, if the pair could not agree on a sum, a judge should again reassess evidence and decide whether Mrs Goddard-Watts should get more money.

Sir Jonathan reconsidered the case in January 2022 and awarded Mrs Goddard-Watts, who had wanted more than £13 million, another £1.1 million.

There was no consideration by the judge of the fairness of these respective figures

Peter Mitchell KC

“Overall, including the award of £1.1 million, Mrs Goddard-Watts would exit with £7.4 million,” Mr Mitchell told appeal judges in a written argument.

“Mr Goddard-Watts would exit with £75 million.”

He added: “There was no consideration by the judge of the fairness of these respective figures.”

Mr Mitchell also said appeal judges had to consider whether “a person” who had obtained court orders “through fraud” should be entitled “nonetheless to benefit from their fraud”.

Tim Bishop KC, who represented Mr Goddard-Watts, said the appeal should be dismissed.

He said the “justification” for Sir Jonathan’s judgment was “clear” and could not be “faulted”.

“The judge’s decision was within the parameters of his discretion,” Mr Bishop added, in a written argument.

“Consequently, the award should not be disturbed, and the appeal should be dismissed.”

Mr Mitchell told appeal judges that the pair had met when Mr Goddard-Watts was in the RAF and had married in 1996.

Mr Goddard-Watts had “joined” with his parents in their “modest hardware business”.

“Through the parties’, Mr Goddard-Watts’s parents and Mr Goddard-Watts’s brother’s endeavours, that business was transformed and was sold for £85 million in 1999,” said Mr Mitchell.

“From this sale, Mr Goddard-Watts received £15 million net.

“The parties applied these proceeds towards the building of the former matrimonial home near Yeovil (Somerset) and, amongst other things, the purchase of a fine holiday home in Mallorca, and a yacht.

“It also supported the parties’ very good lifestyle.”

He said Mr Goddard-Watts had gone on to pursue new business ventures.

Lawyer Ros Bever, who is based at law firm Irwin Mitchell and represents Ms Goddard-Watts, said outside court: “Our client is asking the Court of Appeal to review the High Court’s decision. In this case assets were not shared because Julia and/or the court were unaware of their existence or value.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

Man who walked into police station to confess to unsolved murder faces life in prison

A 61-year-old man is facing life behind bars after walking into a police station and confessing to an unsolved murder that took place in 1980. John Paul, of Maida Vale, confessed to killing porter and part-time barman Anthony Bird, admitting that he had “battered him” with a lump of wood. Mr Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square on 6 June, 1980. His murder remained unsolved for the following four decades until Paul walked into Hammersmith Police Station in May 2021 and confessed. Paul went on to deny murder and an...
The Independent

Jail for pair who exploited 13-year-old drug mule

A “callous” couple who exploited a 13-year-old boy to run heroin and crack cocaine from London to Kent as part of a county lines drugs operation have been jailed for a total of 12 years.Devon McCallum, 28, and 27-year-old Nardia Seedat were traced after police found £1,500 cash and a mobile phone when they searched the boy at Rochester railway station in Kent in September 2020.Suspecting he was being exploited by county lines dealers, officers referred him into the national referral mechanism for safeguarding and launched an investigation into his controllers.Data downloaded from the phone showed multiple calls and texts...
The Independent

Close-knit community suffering from ‘vicarious trauma’ after shootings, MPs told

A pastor says his community has suffered from “vicarious trauma” following a series of firearm incidents in the north west of Scotland.Reverend Gordon Matheson, from the Sleat & Strath Free Church, gave evidence to MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday as it began its inquiry into firearms licensing.The inquiry comes two months after John MacKinnon, 47, was killed after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye.A 39-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of Mr MacKinnon and the attempted murders of a 32-year-old woman, and a man and woman, both 63, in a...
The Independent

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London.Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said.Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 October.Leshurr is arguably best known for her “Queen’s Speech” series of freestyles, and has collaborated with artists including Lethal Bizzle and Little Mix.The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday. Read More Sunak poised to become PM after Johnson drops out of race – liveBoris Johnson bottles it (again), clearing the way for Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster

Rishi Sunak has faced cross-party calls at Westminster to rethink a controversial move to rip up parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, over warnings it breaks international law and risks a trade war with the EU.With the new Prime Minister in Downing Street, a series of peers from across the political divide pressed for a change of heart on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which has been likened to “placing a gun on the table” at negotiations with the EU aimed at finding a solution.The Government faced demands for further details on the impact of the draft legislation...
The Independent

The Independent

894K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy