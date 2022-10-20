ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey says she lost unpublished book manuscript and new music in car break-in

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
 5 days ago

Lana Del Rey has said that a backpack containing her computer and multiple hard drives was stolen from her car in Los Angeles.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video , the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter revealed: “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.

“Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives.”

The theft resulted in the loss of various pieces of unfinished work, including unreleased music and a 200-page book manuscript that Del Rey was writing for publishers Simon & Schuster. She also lost family footage that was stored on the camcorders.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster – which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she explained.

“And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Despite the setback, Del Rey added that she is still hard at work on her ninth album, the follow-up to 2021’s Blue Banisters. “I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come – despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” she said.

“I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

She implored fans not to pay attention to any leaks that may result from the theft. “Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet,” Del Rey said.

“And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it, and in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

Del Rey is set to appear on Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach” on new album Midnights, released this Friday 21 October .

In a four-star review last October, The Independent ‘s Ben Bryant wrote that Blue Banisters “is far more elliptical and mysterious than it first appears”. In May, Del Rey revealed that her next record had been inspired by feelings of “anger” .

The Independent

James Cameron calls out Marvel and DC characters: ‘That’s not the way to make movies’

James Cameron has criticised Marvel and DC characters.The Avatar director has said that his forthcoming sequel, which will take place 15 years after the original, will show Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) becoming more mature.Cameron said that characters in Marvel and DC Comics films are not afforded the same complexity.“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later,” said the director. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character leaps...
The Independent

Victoria Beckham reveals the 90s outfit that still ‘haunts’ her: ‘There was a naivety to it’

Victoria Beckham has candidly reflected on her past fashion choices, with the former Spice Girl revealing there is one outfit that still “haunts” her.Beckham, 48, shared the admission during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, during which she played “So Posh or Oh Gosh” alongside Anne Hathway.During the game, Cohen asked the fashion designer about the matching black leather pantsuits she and her husband David Beckham wore to the Versace Club Gala Party in 1999, at which point Beckham revealed that the outfit “haunts” her.“It haunts me. It does haunt me, but I...
The Independent

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey respond to Andrew’s ‘fake’ crying scene

Love Is Blind has officially returned to Netflix and the show’s third season has already brought us a number of interesting characters, including cast member Andrew Liu.Fans of the series may remember some of Love Is Blind’s cringiest stars from seasons past. There was the time contestant Jessica Batten let her golden retriever sip red wine from her glass in season one, or when Shake Chatterjee doubled-down on his sizeist comments at the season two reunion. Now, Andrew Liu has become the most talked about star on Love Is Blind season three, perhaps because of a scene featuring eye...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Hailey Bieber shares religious message amid Kanye West antisemitism controversy

Hailey Bieber has seemingly condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks with a message about religion and love for “all people”.On Monday, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram to show her support for the Jewish community amid West’s ongoing antisemitic comments and public backlash. “You cannot believe in God and be anti-semitic,” Bieber wrote on her Instagram story. “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people.”The Rhode Skin founder also re-shared a graphic to her story, initially posted by comedian Amy Schumer, which read: “I support my Jewish friends and...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Lucerys actor shares touching post after heartbreaking episode 10 scene

House of the Dragon actor Elliot Grihault has shared a touching message with his co-star Harry Collett after the dramatic finale. On Sunday (23 October), the Game of Thrones prequel’s debut season drew to a close with a finale that, among other things, featured a “harrowing” birth scene and the show’s biggest dragon yet.But, it was the final sequence that will endure as the show’s most crucial.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support for her claim to the throne, Rhaneyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys Velaryon (Grihault) to Storm’s...
