ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy

By Catherine Wylie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIEWg_0igZMRnf00

The Duke of Sussex said he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy.

Harry , 38, who has been open about his mental health challenges in the past, said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence.

He was speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble

Harry

Harry joined BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux for an on-stage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco .

According to the summit’s website, it aimed to “immerse the most forward-thinking, fast-scaling business leaders in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration and co-elevation”.

It added: “It will be unlike any other gathering of the year.”

During a 20-minute discussion, Harry and Mr Robichaux shared first-hand stories about personal transformation and how to bring positive behaviour change to an organisation at scale.

Harry said: “The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes.

“I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble.

“Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value.

If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time

Harry

“I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

Harry said it was “exciting” to know the human potential of every person in the room and across the globe.

“But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well,” he said.

He added: “If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.”

The summit’s website said: “The Masters of Scale Summit is an unmatched accelerator and moment of ignition for leaders of fast-scaling, future-facing companies (Unicorns and ‘Soonicorns’).

“Attendance at the live event is by invitation and application only.

“Speakers and guests join for the entire event, immersed in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration, and co-elevation.”

Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington , Eric Schmidt and Tyler Perry were listed as speakers.

Masters of Scale launched in 2017 as a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert

Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans believe Midnights lyrics may reveal name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth baby

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer has revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ unborn baby in her latest album, Midnights.Throughout her career, the 32-year-old singer has become known for dropping easter eggs and subtle clues within her lyrics for Swifties to dissect. Now, fans believe Swift has dropped yet another hint. This time, it’s supposedly the name of her pals Lively and Reynolds’ fourth baby.The line in question comes from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” the fourth track off Swift’s newest album, Midnights. In the song, Swift sings: “I see the great escape, so long,...
The Independent

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey respond to Andrew’s ‘fake’ crying scene

Love Is Blind has officially returned to Netflix and the show’s third season has already brought us a number of interesting characters, including cast member Andrew Liu.Fans of the series may remember some of Love Is Blind’s cringiest stars from seasons past. There was the time contestant Jessica Batten let her golden retriever sip red wine from her glass in season one, or when Shake Chatterjee doubled-down on his sizeist comments at the season two reunion. Now, Andrew Liu has become the most talked about star on Love Is Blind season three, perhaps because of a scene featuring eye...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
The Independent

The Independent

894K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy