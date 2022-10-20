Read full article on original website
Mr. Concerned with common sense
5d ago
🤔Soo, if they JUMPED ON HIM, right two against Uno 🤦🏾♂️Self Defense; and Charge them too, If they wouldn’t have attacked him then whomever wouldn’t be paralyzed either from his choice s he made🤷🏾♂️🫡 Semper Fi
6
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting on the city’s east side. Quintin Gilmore, 38, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He's being held without bond.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to prison in connection with 2017 murder
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a 2017 murder. Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty to accessory to voluntary manslaughter last week and was sentenced. Thrasher was given credit for time served. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.
kjluradio.com
Ozark man faces felony charges after Jefferson City woman is killed in crash on west end
An Ozark man faces charges after a Jefferson City woman is killed in a crash on the west end of town. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened on Country Club Drive, at Rainbow Drive, around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Ricky Burgess, 47, of Jefferson City. A passenger in Burgess’ vehicle, Melanie Wankum, 46, of Jefferson City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Burgess and Harris suffered moderate injuries.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man, woman, arrested as two stolen cars are recovered in Callaway County
A Fulton man and woman are charged after two stolen cars are recovered in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen cars were recovered in the area of County Roads 134 and 135, about 15 miles east of Fulton last week. Lance Carter, 45, and Tori Vandelicht, 27, were arrested at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of murdering ex-wife scheduled for March 2023 jury trial
A Boone County man accused of murdering his ex-wife is scheduled for a jury trial to begin next year. Andrew Lucas, 56, of Columbia, was scheduled earlier this month for a trial to begin March 21, 2023. If there are conflicts with that date, Lucas’ trial will be moved to July 17, 2023.
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
kjluradio.com
Richland woman accused of stealing $300,000 from sheltered workshop heads to trial next March
A Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop is scheduled for trial. It was last week when a Pulaski County judge scheduled Lacie Karr, of Richland, for a jury trial to begin March 12, 2023. She’s charged with one count of felony stealing.
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
kjluradio.com
Three detained for shooting incident on Columbia's east side
Columbia Police investigate a shooting with no injuries on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Clark Lane Saturday morning around 9 a.m. Police report an adult male suspect caused a disturbance inside a business at that address. As he was leaving, he fired a single shot at an employee, but no injuries were reported.
kjluradio.com
Mexico man has murder trial rescheduled for next year
An Audrain County murder suspect’s trial is delayed by three months. Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin this December. But, earlier today, a judge agreed to a request for a continuance and rescheduled the trial to begin April 11, 2023. Fisher is...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
kwos.com
Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack
A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
krcgtv.com
Three defendants appear in court virtually for MU fraternity hazing charges
COLUMBIA — Three of the eleven different men charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court via WebEx on Monday. Thomas Schultz, Benjamin Parres, and Harrison Reichman are all three charged with felony counts of hazing. Schultz' case appears to have been scrubbed from public access, but previous reporting indicates he's also been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County home damaged by fire
An Audrain County home is damaged by fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says it was called to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of South Olive Street around noon Monday. When officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. The fire was brought under...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT
A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Pettis County man accused of setting his apartment on fire, causing evacuation
UPDATE: Nevels has been charged with first-degree arson. His bond is set at $250,000, cash only. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 8. One man is in custody for allegedly setting his apartment on fire in Pettis County. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge
A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Ariana Martinez of Sedalia at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and in possession of marijuana. Martinez was taken to the Saline County Jail for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway...
