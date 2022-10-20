COLUMBIA — Three of the eleven different men charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court via WebEx on Monday. Thomas Schultz, Benjamin Parres, and Harrison Reichman are all three charged with felony counts of hazing. Schultz' case appears to have been scrubbed from public access, but previous reporting indicates he's also been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO