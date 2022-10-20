Read full article on original website
New York State judge reinstates fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate
A New York State judge reinstated 16 fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate issued in October 2021, deciding they should also get back pay. The judge found the New York City Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene's order requiring vaccination of city workers...
First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds
For nearly two decades, Kristin Friberg has been a librarian with the Princeton Public Library in New Jersey, where one of her many roles is to lead local book groups. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she worried about the book club participants who had become friends over the years and the library regulars who would often stop in just to talk.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
