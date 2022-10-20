Des Moines – The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding customers that may have been harmed by Andrew Joyce or Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg to complete the claims process. The claims process began in September and all claims must be submitted on or before Monday, November 7, 2022. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said “Letters via postal mail have been sent to those known to have been harmed in this case, however, there may be more people still out there that have not yet come forward. I encourage any and all Iowans that believe they have been harmed to fill out a claim form either online or via mail for our office to review.”

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO