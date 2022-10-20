Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Minden sweeps St. Paul, to face GICC in Subdistrict final
MINDEN — Defense wins volleyball matches, too. Minden blocked St. Paul at the net, dug the Wildcats in the back row and claimed a 25-23, 25 15, 25-13 victory in the semifinals of the C1-9 Subdistrict Monday night in Minden. The Whippets will face Grand Island Central Catholic in...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic in subdistrict championship after win over Broken Bow
GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic advanced to the C1-11 subdistrict final on Monday with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23 win over Broken Bow. The Stars had to earn the win over the Indians, struggling heavily in the second set. With the momentum on Broken Bow’s side, KCHS (24-7) bounced back...
Kearney Hub
UNK cruises to easy win over Lincoln Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) kept their playoff...
Kearney Hub
S-E-M advances to subdistrict final with sweep
SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final. The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph previews the Illinois game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Memorial Stadium. Check out his full news conference.
Kearney Hub
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game
A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Chris Kolarevic is listed as the new No. 1 at inside linebacker, replacing Nick Henrich who suffered an injury...
Kearney Hub
Back on top: Nebraska ranked No. 1 in college volleyball poll
Nebraska appears to be playing better than any team in college volleyball as it reclaims its spot as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. The Huskers returned to No. 1 in the AVCA poll released on Monday, after being third the previous five weeks. Nebraska was the top-ranked team in the preseason poll.
Kearney Hub
Casey Thompson wants Mickey Joseph to stay at Nebraska
Count Casey Thompson among the Nebraska supporters who want to see Mickey Joseph stick around. The Husker quarterback spent nearly three minutes praising Joseph for his passion, organization and culture of accountability. “What I like about him is, when you walk in the building, whether you’re a player or coach,...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Key questions to ponder as Trev Alberts tightens coaching search
ON MY COUCH AFTER A BYE-WEEK WEDDING – And there’s nothing wrong with a little Pac-12 After Dark starring the coach Nebraska could have hired had it fired Scott Frost last year. Kalen DeBoer, native South Dakotan, has Washington at 6-2. He took the UW job just after...
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Kearney Hub
Brown column: Pershing Auditorium mural removal and restoration
I remember purchasing a $5 ticket for a Grateful Dead concert at the Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln 50 years ago, in 1972. I’m sure I hitchhiked to Lincoln from Crete, where I attended Doane College, for a night of music and fun with a bunch of long-haired individuals. I...
Kearney Hub
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
New sculpture unveiled at Yanney Heritage Park
KEARNEY — A 15-foot Gilded Yellow and Plum Tower, created by Seattle-based artist Dale Chihuly, was dedicated Monday at Yanney Heritage Park. It was made possible by private donations through the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation. Attending the private dedication ceremony was Mike Yanney, the founder and philanthropist of Omaha...
Kearney Hub
Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
Kearney Hub
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad
COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
