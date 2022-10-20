Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
XiNu Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Is Hosting A Craft Fair Saturday At Crossroads Bible Church
The XiNu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is hosting a Craft Fair at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Rd, Los Alamos from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Close to 50 vendors will participate who are experts in the crafts. We will be raffling off a quilt made by one of our members as well as donations from the crafters. Please join us. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Visit the Los Alamos Nature Center Friday For Halloweekend Fund
The PEEC hopes you’re ready for a Spooktacular weekend! Stop by the nature center this Friday for Halloweekend where there will be treats and family-friendly activities, and then pop in the following Saturday, for a screening of Hotel Translyvania in the planetarium! For more information about these programs and others, visit our events page. Courtesy PEEC.
losalamosreporter.com
Flowers By Gillian Provides Arrangements For LANL Banquet
One of several floral centerpieces and stage arrangements created by Gillian Sutton at Flowers by Gillian for a banquet and awards ceremony held by Los Alamos National Laboratory held Saturday evening. Sutton said Anne Menefee from LANL Protocol and Media Production commissioned her to provide the floral pieces. ‘I would like to thank LANL for supporting my local small business. I really appreciated the order,’ Sutton said. Flowers by Gillian is located at 3801 Arkansas Avenue in the Hilltop Shopping Center and is open Monday through Saturday. Phone (505) 663-0012. Treat yourself or someone else to a beautiful Flowers by Gillian bouquet. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
losalamosreporter.com
Pumpkin Glow & Show At Overlook Park Saturday, Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been held...
losalamosreporter.com
Nine Los Alamos Researchers Named 2022 Laboratory Fellows
Nine Los Alamos National Laboratory Research named Laboratory Fellows are, top row from left: David Chavez, Tim Germann and Neil Harrison. Middle row: Ricardo Lebensohn, Hui Li and Babetta Marrone. Bottom row: Karissa Sanbonmatsu, Lin Yin and Jianxin Zhu. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS RELEASE. Nine researchers have been named...
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS And School Board Response To Oct. 5 LAMS Event
As the community has now learned, on October 5 a large number of Los Alamos Middle School (LAMS) football players chanted a racial epithet in the boy’s locker room after the game with the Sante Fe Indian School. (Los Alamos Reporter, October 22). Such chanting is highly offensive to...
losalamosreporter.com
Members Of LAMS Football Team Involved In Oct. 5 Chanting Incident Following Game At Santa Fe Indian School
An incident that occurred October 5 following a football game between Los Alamos Middle School and Santa Fe Indian School is causing concern among both parents of Los Alamos School District students and members of the community. Members of the LAMS team reportedly chanted, “Go back to the res” in their locker room following the game.
losalamosreporter.com
Why I Don’t Like The Proposal For Accessory Dwellings Being Considered Under Chapter 16 Revision
I’m going to tell you why I don’t like the proposal for Accessory Dwelling Units being considered by the P&Z Wednesday night and the Council in November. My reasons are my concern for the livability of Los Alamos neighborhoods, my disappointment that ADU’s are being hawked as the solution to the fabled “housing crisis” (ADU’s are not a solution and the “crisis” is returning to its decades – long “problem” status), and are based on sound legal principles.
losalamosreporter.com
Reelect Randall Ryti
I’m writing to declare my endorsement for Randall (Randy) Ryti for County Council. A number of people have made compelling arguments in their endorsements. With my endorsement, I would like to focus on some specifics I believe have the greatest impact to the future of this county. When some...
losalamosreporter.com
Higher Density Housing Is Water-Wise
For a lot of reasons, proposals to increase the stock of high-density, affordable housing in any town are always met with opposition by some residents. Some of the reasons are terrible, and I just wrote a letter about that. But some opposition follows much more reasonable lines, such as this worry about water resources.
losalamosreporter.com
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Canyon Road Reopens To Traffic
Canyon Road reopened to traffic Monday 1t 3 p.m. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Public Works Department is pleased to announce that TLC Plumbing and Utility has reached substantial completion on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. The roadway and sidewalks will be open today, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
losalamosreporter.com
Vote For Randall Ryti
Randall Ryti is the current chair of the County Council and is running for re-election. We will be happily casting our vote for him, and we encourage others to do the same. He has the experience on Council that is needed and has shown a willingness to listen to public input.
losalamosreporter.com
Elections, Civics And Democracy
“Thank you for being here; it shows you care about our community and are civically engaged.”. This is how I have prefaced all my speaking opportunities during my campaign for County Council. My parents taught me the value of being informed, volunteering, and voting; therefore, civic engagement is important to me.
Comments / 0