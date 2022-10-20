One of several floral centerpieces and stage arrangements created by Gillian Sutton at Flowers by Gillian for a banquet and awards ceremony held by Los Alamos National Laboratory held Saturday evening. Sutton said Anne Menefee from LANL Protocol and Media Production commissioned her to provide the floral pieces. ‘I would like to thank LANL for supporting my local small business. I really appreciated the order,’ Sutton said. Flowers by Gillian is located at 3801 Arkansas Avenue in the Hilltop Shopping Center and is open Monday through Saturday. Phone (505) 663-0012. Treat yourself or someone else to a beautiful Flowers by Gillian bouquet. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO