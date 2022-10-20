Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Parking in parts of Cape Girardeau restricted for SEMO Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the SEMO Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 29. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Cape Girardeau. Police Department has...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale NAACP and SIU join recruit future educators
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 5,301 open positions in the state. Carbondale NAACP and Southern Illinois University came together to speak to those who wanted to get into the education field. Director of teacher education at SIU Carbondale Christie Mcintrye...
kbsi23.com
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
kbsi23.com
15th annual Haunted Hollow at Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center
MAKANDA, Ill. (KBSI) – It was 15th year of snakes and creepy crawlers, and haunted cabins for families and children of all ages to enjoy. Touch of Nature Outdoor Education center held its annual haunted hollow. Director of Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center Brian Croft said the idea...
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
kbsi23.com
Charleston police investigating deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
kbsi23.com
1 killed in shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
kbsi23.com
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
Comments / 0