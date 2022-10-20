ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Carbondale NAACP and SIU join recruit future educators

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 5,301 open positions in the state. Carbondale NAACP and Southern Illinois University came together to speak to those who wanted to get into the education field. Director of teacher education at SIU Carbondale Christie Mcintrye...
CARBONDALE, IL
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
CAMPBELL HILL, IL
15th annual Haunted Hollow at Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center

MAKANDA, Ill. (KBSI) – It was 15th year of snakes and creepy crawlers, and haunted cabins for families and children of all ages to enjoy. Touch of Nature Outdoor Education center held its annual haunted hollow. Director of Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center Brian Croft said the idea...
MAKANDA, IL
Charleston police investigating deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
CHARLESTON, MO
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way

WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
1 killed in shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
CARBONDALE, IL
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
PADUCAH, KY

