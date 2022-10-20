ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions

KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Jobless numbers dip areawide, nearly flat across Kansas

Jobless numbers continue at low levels across the KVOE listening area and the state of Kansas as a whole. The jobless rate for September was 2.6 percent across Kansas, up slightly from the August rate of 2.5 percent. Labor economist Emilie Doerksen says labor growth, while not robust, was notable.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen

Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines

Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
MARION COUNTY, KS
JC Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSNT News

Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Pair of grass fires reported northeast of Emporia

Area fire crews are battling a pair of grass fires that developed within 30 minutes apart Sunday evening. Reading, Miller and Lyon County District Two firefighters were called to the intersection of Road 400 and X, roughly 30 miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 6:30 pm for a brush fire. 30 minutes later, crews responded to a second call for a grass fire at the intersection of Road 380 W nearly 30 miles northeast of Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation

Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman

Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
EMPORIA, KS
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?

Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
RUSSELL, KS

