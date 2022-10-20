Read full article on original website
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
KAKE TV
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KVOE
Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions
KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
KVOE
Jobless numbers dip areawide, nearly flat across Kansas
Jobless numbers continue at low levels across the KVOE listening area and the state of Kansas as a whole. The jobless rate for September was 2.6 percent across Kansas, up slightly from the August rate of 2.5 percent. Labor economist Emilie Doerksen says labor growth, while not robust, was notable.
KVOE
NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen
Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
KVOE
Pair of grass fires reported northeast of Emporia
Area fire crews are battling a pair of grass fires that developed within 30 minutes apart Sunday evening. Reading, Miller and Lyon County District Two firefighters were called to the intersection of Road 400 and X, roughly 30 miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 6:30 pm for a brush fire. 30 minutes later, crews responded to a second call for a grass fire at the intersection of Road 380 W nearly 30 miles northeast of Emporia.
KVOE
Regional, national spike in pediatric illnesses not seen yet at Newman Regional Health
Nationally, you’re hearing a lot about a rapid influx of pediatric infections and illnesses. Locally, there has been a mild increase at Newman Regional Health, but Infection Preventionist Ester Knoblock tells KVOE News it’s not to the severity seen regionally or nationally. Across the Midwest, Knoblock says RSV...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KVOE
Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation
Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
Emporia gazette.com
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman
Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment
More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
Wind farm proposal denied in Osage County following outcry from residents
LYNDON (KSNT)- Osage County Commissioners decided to deny Auburn Harvest Wind from constructing a wind farm in Osage County on Monday. Up to 30,000 acres of land would have been turned into a wind farm if the proposal was accepted. It was not the wind farm itself that caused the denial, but the confusing way […]
