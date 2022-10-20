Read full article on original website
Report finds errors in unemployment checks issued in spring 2020
(Radio Iowa) – A report from State Auditor Rob Sand shows about $240,000 worth of state unemployment checks were written to prisoners and dead people in the early months of the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development officials say the agency saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims between March and...
GOP candidate for state auditor, fired from state job, says his whistleblower past is asset
(Radio Iowa) – Republican candidate Todd Halbur says his record as a state government whistleblower shows he has the courage to be state auditor. Halbur says as chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, he discovered the agency was overcharging Iowa restaurants, bars and retailers for liquor. “When I disclosed that information, I ultimately paid that price and they fired me,” Halbur says. “…Two weeks, ago the jury saw what I saw.” A jury awarded Halbur a million dollars in his lawsuit alleging his 2018 firing was done in retaliation. “If you look at the actual court document, I sued the Alcoholic Beverages Division and its administrator, Stephen Larson,” Halbur says. “I did not sue Governor Reynolds, even though Stephen Larson is an appointee of Governor Reynolds.”
Franken says nuclear, solar are energy options to pursue
(Radio Iowa) – Michael Franken, the Democrat running against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, says American ingenuity is the answer to the country’s energy challenges. Franken, a retired admiral, says his experience in the Navy indicates nuclear power can be an option. “The Navy puts nuclear reactors way underwater and way up in space and on surface ships all over the world, so this is known technology,” Franken says. “We can adapt this.”
Iowans are warned about bogus car dealership websites
(Radio Iowa) – The consumer protection division of the Iowa Attorney General’s office reports an upturn in the number of complaints about fake car dealerships appearing online. Ashley Kieler, a spokeswoman for the A-G’s office, says crooks are building sophisticated websites that mirror legitimate dealerships and they’re luring in customers with great deals — on vehicles they don’t own.
Automation of sound warning to increase safety in Iowa work zones
(Ames, Iowa/Iowa DOT News) – Making sure you are paying attention when you’re driving near those working on the road is essential to helping you avoid a crash and keeping everyone in the area safe, the main priority of the Iowa Department of Transportation. Last year we told you about a program that added a loud noise to a piece of equipment known as an attenuator. An attenuator is typically a trailer pulled by a large truck. Their purpose is to block oncoming traffic from entering a work zone and they are designed to take a hit instead of a worker if a driver happens to not be paying attention. While we’ve seen success with adding sound to this equipment, the next step to keeping you safer on the road is to automate the triggering of the noise.
Poison Center: Halloween hazards range from glow sticks to button batteries
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa parents will want to make sure their trick-or-treaters stay safe when they make rounds this week. Tammy Noble, a registered nurse and educator at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says one thing to be careful with is glow sticks. “Sometimes we see kids break those,” Noble says. “They put them in their mouth. They might bite into it or sometimes even when they’re trying to open it and make it start glowing, it somehow will break and they can get the liquid splashed in their eyes.” While it’s important to stay visible during the nighttime candy runs, it’s also important to avoid hazards. The chemicals in glow sticks can be a problem if they splash a kid’s face.
