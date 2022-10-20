Read full article on original website
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Ohio State Football: OSU can’t rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba down stretch
The Ohio State football team took care of business and embarrassed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday. But the major concern leaving the game is Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s health. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day avenged the 2017 loss to Iowa with a dominant 54-10 win...
2022 Jim Thorpe Award: 3 B1G DBs announced as semifinalists
The Jim Thorpe Award annually goes to the best defensive back in all of college football. The semifinalists were announced Monday, with 3 B1G DBs up for the award. Twelve players were selected as semifinalists all from various schools around the country. Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. were apart of the group.
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the sideline at Ohio Stadium, I couldn’t help thinking about Ivory Christian trying to tell Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines what it was like to play against Dallas Carter in "Friday Night Lights." "They’re fast," Christian said. "They’re big … plus, they’re fast."...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
Area playoff football schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Matthew Rice
Oct. 23, 2021 | Lauren (Davis) and Matthew Rice traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ohio for their “elegant Hogwards”-themed wedding at the zoo last fall. During their first date after matching on Hinge in January 2019, they closed down the brewery where they’d met for drinks. That long-lasting date is a sign of how much Lauren really liked Matt, she says, because she doesn’t drink beer … and that was the only drink on hand at the bar.
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet hit her in the back after a shooting in north Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the […]
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
