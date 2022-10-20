Oct. 23, 2021 | Lauren (Davis) and Matthew Rice traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ohio for their “elegant Hogwards”-themed wedding at the zoo last fall. During their first date after matching on Hinge in January 2019, they closed down the brewery where they’d met for drinks. That long-lasting date is a sign of how much Lauren really liked Matt, she says, because she doesn’t drink beer … and that was the only drink on hand at the bar.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO