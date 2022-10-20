Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
How city faded as a banking headquarters
Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery
Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Building E at Park 295
With Jacksonville area industrial vacancy at a record low of 3.3% and below, developers continue to build warehouses to meet demand. The city issued a permit Oct. 24 for NorthPoint Development to build the 217,268-square-foot industrial shell Building E at 2895 Ignition Drive in Park 295 Industrial Park. James R....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property applies for permit to build Pickettville Road warehouse
The city is reviewing a permit application for Lincoln Property Co. to build a 302,800-square-foot warehouse shell at an estimated job cost of $22 million on land the developer bought in June in West Jacksonville. Adkinson Engineering is the civil engineer for the project on 41.29 acres that Dallas-based Lincoln...
Jacksonville Daily Record
A return home for PNC Bank leader
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration; University of North Florida; MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Community service: Junior Achievement of North Florida board of directors, mentor at UNF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Founded: 1852 as the Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company. Assets: $541 billion. Deposits: $441...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Coldwell Banker represents seller in $8.1 million office-warehouse purchase
Coldwell Banker Realty announced Oct. 19 that it was a broker in the $8.1 million sale of 6225 and 6255 Lake Gray Blvd. in Jacksonville, a 95,000-square-foot industrial and office property in the Lake Gray Commerce Center. The deed was executed and recorded Aug. 31 with the Duval County Clerk...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Jacksonville Daily Record
121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche
When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Stowe: JEA to start move to new Downtown HQ in December
JEA will begin moving into its new $100 million Downtown corporate headquarters in December, according to CEO Jay Stowe. The city-owned electric and water utility’s chief executive told news reporters after the Oct. 25 board meeting that the move would take about six weeks and JEA should be operating from the eight-story building at 225 N. Pearl St. by early February.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
News4Jax.com
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Jacksonville airport after potential mechanical issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 landed safely Tuesday morning after an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport. The plane landed just before 8 a.m. after being diverted to JAX. According to the airport, there was a fuel leak in one of the engines prompting the pilot...
NAS JAX air show has record breaking crowd turnout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday was day two of the NAS Jax air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back, performing for the first time here in Jacksonville since the show was canceled last year. Action News Jax was there this morning with the majority of Jacksonville residents. >>>...
cohaitungchi.com
25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips
Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Incentives for scaled-back Project Fender headed to Council after 1-year delay
After a proposed city incentive plan sat idle for a year, an unidentified U.S.-based marine products manufacturer and military contractor could move forward with a scaled-back plan to consolidate its domestic manufacturing operations and move its international headquarters into leased space in Northwest Jacksonville. Code-named Project Fender informed city officials...
News4Jax.com
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
