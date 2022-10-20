ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

How city faded as a banking headquarters

Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery

Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits Building E at Park 295

With Jacksonville area industrial vacancy at a record low of 3.3% and below, developers continue to build warehouses to meet demand. The city issued a permit Oct. 24 for NorthPoint Development to build the 217,268-square-foot industrial shell Building E at 2895 Ignition Drive in Park 295 Industrial Park. James R....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property applies for permit to build Pickettville Road warehouse

The city is reviewing a permit application for Lincoln Property Co. to build a 302,800-square-foot warehouse shell at an estimated job cost of $22 million on land the developer bought in June in West Jacksonville. Adkinson Engineering is the civil engineer for the project on 41.29 acres that Dallas-based Lincoln...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

A return home for PNC Bank leader

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration; University of North Florida; MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Community service: Junior Achievement of North Florida board of directors, mentor at UNF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Founded: 1852 as the Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company. Assets: $541 billion. Deposits: $441...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche

When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Stowe: JEA to start move to new Downtown HQ in December

JEA will begin moving into its new $100 million Downtown corporate headquarters in December, according to CEO Jay Stowe. The city-owned electric and water utility’s chief executive told news reporters after the Oct. 25 board meeting that the move would take about six weeks and JEA should be operating from the eight-story building at 225 N. Pearl St. by early February.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Incentives for scaled-back Project Fender headed to Council after 1-year delay

After a proposed city incentive plan sat idle for a year, an unidentified U.S.-based marine products manufacturer and military contractor could move forward with a scaled-back plan to consolidate its domestic manufacturing operations and move its international headquarters into leased space in Northwest Jacksonville. Code-named Project Fender informed city officials...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy