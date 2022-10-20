Southwell welcomes new chief information officer

James “Jamey” Pennington Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON — Southwell has announced that James “Jamey” Pennington is the health care system’s new vice president and chief information officer.

“Jamey will direct the planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems in support of our business operations,” Troy Brooks, Southwell’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “Jamey will provide administrative oversight of IT infrastructure, IT security, applications, informatics, telecommunications and project management. He will serve as our system’s HIPAA security officer and as chair of the MIS Steering Committee.”