ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 22-23, 2022

Jevore Smitty, 22, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery: Marianna Police Department. Lajarious Cooper, 30, Dothan, Alabama: Hold for Leon County: County Sheriff’s Office. No one was booked into the Jackson County Jail. There are a total of 173 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County

A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man killed in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New trial date set for Lynn Haven defendants

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A trial originally set for November has been pushed back again in the wake of a new superseding indictment in the Lynn Haven corruption case. If the trial moves forward on its new date of February 21 that will make it almost two years since Lynn Haven business owner James […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee

A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
wdhn.com

Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
GENEVA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy