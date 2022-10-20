Read full article on original website
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 22-23, 2022
Jevore Smitty, 22, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery: Marianna Police Department. Lajarious Cooper, 30, Dothan, Alabama: Hold for Leon County: County Sheriff’s Office. No one was booked into the Jackson County Jail. There are a total of 173 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
WJHG-TV
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
niceville.com
Walton 14-year-old accused of bringing drugs to school, sharing with friends
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Walton County middle school student is accused of bringing drugs to school and sharing them with other students, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the student from Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa...
Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
niceville.com
Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
New trial date set for Lynn Haven defendants
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A trial originally set for November has been pushed back again in the wake of a new superseding indictment in the Lynn Haven corruption case. If the trial moves forward on its new date of February 21 that will make it almost two years since Lynn Haven business owner James […]
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
WJHG-TV
Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
