ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Our miserly state pensions pit old against older | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5lcp_0igZIiiI00
An elderly woman counting loose change. Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Can you please stop quoting a pension figure (£185.15) that applies only to fairly recent retirees ( Liz Truss faces unrest over public spending cuts and pensions triple lock threat, 18 October )? If you were born before 6 April 1951 (if you’re a man) and 6 April 1953 (if you’re a woman), you only get the old basic state pension (currently £141.85), even if you have paid national insurance contributions for over 40 years.

Any percentage increase only widens this gap, of course. Upgrading our pensions to the £185.15 a week paid to newer retirees would make a huge difference to older people who are now being discriminated against while facing the same cost of living challenges as newer pensioners.
Gilla Evans
Penzance, Cornwall

• Could any person of any political party please explain to me why my mother may be entitled to more food than I am? I live with her, and her pension is protected by the triple lock. My disability payments may not increase with inflation. Why is it considered acceptable to have a policy which leaves people with disabilities hungry and cold?
Sarah Davis
Coulsdon, London

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mailplus.co.uk

Millions facing pain on pensions

MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

485K+
Followers
110K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy