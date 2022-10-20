State school board making effort to diversify teaching staff in Illinois schools

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The state School Board is intensifying its effort to diversify school faculty.

"Representation matters. We know that," Illinois State Board of Education executive director of teaching and learning, Jennifer Kirmes said. "We also know that teachers of color are not just good for students of color. They're good for all students. Students need to experience windows and mirrors in their schools."

Teacher mentors will convene teachers of color into “affinity groups” around the state.

“This is about retention, and so we would hope to see that the participants in these groups are fulfilled by them, and the evidence of that is they are able to stay in their positions, stay in the profession, and that this makes teaching more sustainable for them personally," ISBE’s executive director of teaching and learning, Jennifer Kirmes said.

She also said black and brown kids don’t see a teacher of color, they may not be encouraged to pursue a teaching career.

