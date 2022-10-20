Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Q&A: Meet the LCUSD Governing Board Candidates
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The 2022 General Election is only weeks away and on the ballot for La Cañada Flintridge residents will have a say in who will be on the Governing Board of the La Cañada Unified School District.
outlooknewspapers.com
Give-Mentor-Love Imagines World of Wonder
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Give-Mentor-Love Foundation (GML) hosted its annual fundraiser on Oct. 1 with more than 200 in attendance. The event raised $833,000 toward building a sanctuary for 18- to 21-year-old young adults victims rescued from the sex trade. GML Art Director Ellen Lewis and her assistant, Pearl Luc, developed and designed the theme “Imagine — a World of Fear Turned Into a World of Wonder,” a magical evening held at Paul Rusnak’s car collection museum.
outlooknewspapers.com
Kohl’s Heart Is Filled With Passion for the Arts
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Music is a universal source of expression and feeling, a vessel that transports its creators and listeners alike to a different place and time — it’s transcendent and transformative. For Terri Kohl, music is all of...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCF City Manager to Retire in Spring
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After 20 years of serving as La Cañada Flintridge’s city manager, Mark Alexander informed the City Council and staff his intent to retire next spring. Alexander was appointed in 2003 as the sixth city manager...
outlooknewspapers.com
Vote Kimberley Clark for City Clerk
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. It is important that the city clerk represent the people of Burbank, not city government. With that in mind I am supporting Kimberley Clark for city clerk. I appreciate the outside perspective Kimberley will bring to the office....
outlooknewspapers.com
Armenian American Film Caps Off ‘Burbank Reads’
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. An idea came to filmmaker Stephanie Ayanian on the 99th anniversary of the Armenian genocide of 1915. With the centennial of that tragedy approaching, she set out to make a feature-length documentary film exploring the ways that the Armenian American identity had evolved 100 years later.
outlooknewspapers.com
Note for Candidates That Have Future in Mind
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The only real constant in the world is change, and Burbank faces many challenges, but also numerous opportunities. Work is changing for many of our neighbors, fellow BUSD parents and many missed colleagues. This has been layered upon...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield, FSHA, Poly, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha, Westridge Open CIF Playoffs
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Prep League champion Mayfield Senior hosted Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a Dig Pink match to end the regular season last Friday. The Cubs won a thrilling five-set nonleague matchup over FSHA, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10. Annelise Rising collected 15 kills and 19 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces, and Holly Hillman amassed 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Cubs. Kayla Bandow registered nine kills and eight digs, Megan Lee posted four kills, two digs and one block, and Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Michelle Guillen recorded 16 digs, two assists and one ace, Kate Grinnell tallied one kill and one assist, and Eva Trujillo and Jessica Choi each had one dig.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was almost struck by a U-Haul pickup truck in the alley near Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 12. During a verbal confrontation with the driver, the driver removed a black handgun from his backpack and pointed it at the victim. The victim took a picture of the vehicle as it fled. The man was located and arrested for assault with a firearm.
Comments / 0