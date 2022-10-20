Read full article on original website
Local bank embraces the spirit of giving
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The local branch of the WAFD bank in Rexburg found a way to embrace the spirit of giving. From now until Dec. 19, the bank’s branch will be collecting blankets for those in need. The branch manager Trevor Cox says it all started in a team meeting held by staff at the bank.
Halloween Mutt Strut set Oct. 26
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets for a...
Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg received a huge bonus to its food bank Tuesday morning. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Central Bishop’s Storehouse donated more than 40,000 pounds of food was donated to the center’s food bank. All the...
Ammon’s Pumpkin Walk returns bigger than ever
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The pumpkin displays are back at McCowin Park in Ammon, and with over 40 displays, organizers say this year is their biggest Pumpkin Walk yet. The cold and wet weather didn’t discourage crowds from coming to check it out. Shawna Avery created a display...
3 things to know this morning – October 25, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing hunter. Michael Faller of Idaho Falls hasn’t been seen since last week. Crews and volunteers will continue searching for him today off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.
Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
Stay safe while working in the yard
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Mountain West. For some homeowners, this means pruning trees and taming overgrown gardens, for others it means cleaning the gutters or painting the house. Many outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
BLM’s Challis Field Office welcomes new manager
CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District welcomes Josh Travers as the new field manager for the Challis Field Office. His official starting date was Monday, Oct. 17. “Josh Travers brings a broad range of natural resource experience to the position, as well...
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20’s this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40’s in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel as though it’s in the 20’s and 30’s.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The development is located at the 2200 Block of South 5th Avenue in Pocatello just immediately north of Prime-Time Auctions between...
ISU Institute of Rural Health to offer suicide intervention trainings
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Institute of Rural Health at ISU is hosting suicide intervention trainings in October and November. After completing the training, participants can become certified ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) interventionist. These two-day workshops in suicide intervention skills will help you learn and practice a life-saving intervention model that is widely used by professionals and the general public.
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. The attack, which killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians, launched America into World War II.
Robbery suspect arrested
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – More that $200 cash has been recovered as a suspected robber is taken into custody Monday evening. According to police officer, Mountain River Vapor LLC at 119 N. State Street in Rigby was robbed just after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The suspect took off with the cash down an alley next to the store.
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
