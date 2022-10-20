ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

OPINION: Claudia Frometa, Hector Sosa represent best chance to move Downey forward

We always say that Downey’s future hangs in the balance of the election, but I’m not sure we’ve always taken it seriously. Until now, there’s always been a feeling of security that the right people will be voted in and Downey will remain the beacon of light, prosperity, and positivity that surrounding cities aspire to.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

I'm a product of Downey Unified: Yes on Measure K

I feel kind of funny talking about Measure K. I’m not a homeowner. I don’t have a child in the Downey Unified School District. You could argue that I really don’t have much stake in the matter. What I can say I have is a quality education,...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey considers 3-year extension for theater management company

DOWNEY – The City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding VenueTech a three-year contract extension for day-to-day management of the Downey Civic Theatre. VenueTech has managed the theater since 2010. The contract under consideration would pay VenueTech $250,000 annually – an increase from their current fee of $215,000 –...
DOWNEY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
IRVINE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

El Monte announces death of police chief

EL MONTE - Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died from unspecified health issues, according to a department statement. Lowry died Monday. He was 45. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time," Acting Chief Jake Fisher...
EL MONTE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

