It turns out that Friends actor Matthew Perry 53, isn’t exactly “friends” with everyone — he reportedly reveals an aversion to fellow star Keanu Reeves in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” an excerpt from the book, which is poised to hit shelves November 1, reads. Matthew and Keanu both had a personal tie to River — Per Page Six, Keanu and River were close pals, while Matthew starred with the late actor in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. River famously died in 1993 at a Hollywood club at the age of 23, and Matthew expressed his grief at the loss. “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” he reportedly wrote. “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

15 MINUTES AGO