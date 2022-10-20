Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Steve Lacy Won‘t Apologize for Smashing Camera After One Hit Him on Stage, but ‘Maybe I Could’ve Reacted Better’
During a performance of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” in New Orleans on Oct. 21, the chart-topping musician had a short and direct response to being hit with a camera that a concert-goer threw on stage. In fan videos captured from the balcony of the Orpheum Theater, Lacy put a halt to his show to tell the audience members to not “throw shit on my fucking stage. Please!” For a brief moment, Lacy appeared to be walking to the back of the platform, only to turn around and ask someone in the front row for their camera. After the fan obliged, the...
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher,’ ‘Monster’ Continue to Lead, ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Debuts at No. 4
Ryan Murphy continues to lead the competition for the fifth week in a row. After toppling his own Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster,” Murphy’s “The Watcher” sits at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 chart for the second consecutive week. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, its first full week of availability, the series garnered 148.2 million hours viewed. Co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the mystery thriller as a married couple on the hunt to find the identity of their haunting stalker.
SFGate
How a Jewish Teen’s Kanye West Obsession Echoed His Dad’s Own Hip-Hop History
With each passing day, more companies pile on Kanye West for his repeated anti-Semitic statements. First it was Balenciaga, then Vogue; it took a while for Adidas to follow but they came around as well. Four different Hollywood talent agencies have spoken out against West, who has yet to back down.
SFGate
The Guardians of the Galaxy are Getting Star-Lord His Very Own Kevin Bacon for Christmas
It can get lonely out there in the far reaches of space, which is why the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to make sure Star-Lord has a very special Christmas. The new teaser for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special opens with Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) still grieving the (requisite spoiler alert for a movie that came out four years ago) death of Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With the Guardians realizing Christmas is fast approaching on Earth, they concoct a plan to make sure Star-Lord has a joyful holiday season and get him the best gift imaginable.
Matthew Perry Reveals Weird Hatred For Keanu Reeves In Candid New Book
It turns out that Friends actor Matthew Perry 53, isn’t exactly “friends” with everyone — he reportedly reveals an aversion to fellow star Keanu Reeves in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” an excerpt from the book, which is poised to hit shelves November 1, reads. Matthew and Keanu both had a personal tie to River — Per Page Six, Keanu and River were close pals, while Matthew starred with the late actor in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. River famously died in 1993 at a Hollywood club at the age of 23, and Matthew expressed his grief at the loss. “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” he reportedly wrote. “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”
SFGate
Zoe Saldaña Held Her Breath Underwater for Five Minutes While Filming ‘Avatar 2,‘ James Cameron Hired ’World’s Best Breath-Hold Specialists’
While Kate Winslet left the “Avatar: The Way of Water” cast and crew stunned by holding her breath underwater for seven minutes while filming the long-awaited sequel, Zoe Saldaña was certainly no rookie either. Cameron had his cast train with “the world’s best breath-hold specialists” so that he could film extended long takes underwater. Winslet held her breathe for seven minutes, while Sigourney Weaver previously revealed she got up to six-and-a-half minutes. Saldaña’s longest underwater breath hold clocked in at five minutes.
SFGate
Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’
Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community.
SFGate
Jules Bass, Producer and Director Known for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ Dies at 87
Jules Bass, the animator, producer, director and composer whose work included stop-motion holiday television specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” died at the age of 87 on Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York, publicist Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff confirmed.
SFGate
