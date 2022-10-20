ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
depauliaonline.com

Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16. In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.
WGN Radio

Ald. Reilly on possibility of fraud in city gas, Ventra card giveaways

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s calling for the city’s inspector general to conduct an investigation of Mayor Lightfoot’s $12.5 million gas and mass transit card giveaway. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
wmay.com

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CBS Chicago

Saint Sabina community rallies in support of accused priest Father Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Saint Sabina community rallied outside their church Sunday in a show of support for South Side activist priest Father Michael Pfleger following accusations of child sex abuse. Pfleger stepped aside last week after the Archdiocese announced new sex abuse allegations. A man now in his 40s claims Pfleger abused him as a child during the 1980s. The Archdiocese says the investigation is ongoing. Pfleger was cleared of a previous sex abuse allegation made by two brothers in 2021. The Archdiocese found "insufficient evidence" and reinstated him. 
chicagocrusader.com

Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization

Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
