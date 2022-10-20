Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Lawmakers blast police response at illegal drifting event where 5 were shot
CHICAGO - Lawmakers were united Monday in slamming Chicago police for their response to a large car drifting event in Brighton Park over the weekend where three people were shot dead and two others were wounded. But they were sharply divided on what measures should have been taken, with a...
depauliaonline.com
Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget
Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16. In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.
Ald. Reilly on possibility of fraud in city gas, Ventra card giveaways
42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s calling for the city’s inspector general to conduct an investigation of Mayor Lightfoot’s $12.5 million gas and mass transit card giveaway. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot attend Forest Hill Flyover groundbreaking
The project will construct a bridge over the CSX railroad.
‘The Evergrowing Industry of Warehousing Men and Women’
Melanie Newport’s forthcoming book outlines the racist history of Cook County Jail The post ‘The Evergrowing Industry of Warehousing Men and Women’ appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
'Chuy' Garcia moves step closer to mayoral bid
While many voters are thinking about the statewide and congressional elections in just over two weeks, the field of candidates running for Chicago mayor in four months is expected to grow.
Chicago shooting: Employee shot, killed outside West Loop Greyhound bus station, police say
A Greyhound employee was critically injured and later died after a shooting outside of a bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in USPS letter carrier attack
The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos police referenced in their description.
wmay.com
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
Saint Sabina community rallies in support of accused priest Father Michael Pfleger
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Saint Sabina community rallied outside their church Sunday in a show of support for South Side activist priest Father Michael Pfleger following accusations of child sex abuse. Pfleger stepped aside last week after the Archdiocese announced new sex abuse allegations. A man now in his 40s claims Pfleger abused him as a child during the 1980s. The Archdiocese says the investigation is ongoing. Pfleger was cleared of a previous sex abuse allegation made by two brothers in 2021. The Archdiocese found "insufficient evidence" and reinstated him.
chicagocrusader.com
Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization
Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
fox32chicago.com
Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago was threatened by two guys with guns on Sunday; he was able to disarm one, but was shot by the other. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at Karlov and West 14th in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim, 26, was...
fox32chicago.com
Survivors recall doomed United Flight 553 as anniversary of Chicago crash draws near: 'Like a bomb exploded'
CHICAGO - Early December will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 553, which slammed into a residential neighborhood just south of Midway Airport. A survivor of one of Chicago's worst aviation disasters is reliving the nightmare. Forty-five people died, including the wife of a key...
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
