Deltona, FL

click orlando

Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ian didn’t keep the bikers away

Biketoberfest report positive from event organizers, motorcyclists and some vendors. The 30th edition of Biketoberfest roared through Daytona Beach and the surrounding area from Oct. 13 to16. Despite concerns with turnout due to relief efforts of Hurricane Ian, large crowds were reported in biker hotspots, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
townandtourist.com

20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL

When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

