This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
What is your Orlando alternatives?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
click orlando
Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
daytonatimes.com
Ian didn’t keep the bikers away
Biketoberfest report positive from event organizers, motorcyclists and some vendors. The 30th edition of Biketoberfest roared through Daytona Beach and the surrounding area from Oct. 13 to16. Despite concerns with turnout due to relief efforts of Hurricane Ian, large crowds were reported in biker hotspots, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
WESH
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
5 Surprisingly Affordable Retirement Communities
Retirement can be a glorious stage of life for many folks, but it also heralds a time when finances tend to become much tighter since people generally stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get...
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one driver dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
