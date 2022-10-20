Read full article on original website
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Marin County company once known as Restoration Hardware is opening restaurants. Why?
On a recent night at the Dining Room at RH Guesthouse New York — a restaurant from the Marin County-based home-design company formerly known as Restoration Hardware — the server began her tableside spiel with a paean to the surroundings: “Welcome to our very beige space.”. The...
Demand is strong, but North Bay manufacturers still wrestle with hiring, supply lines
Manfacturing challenges Here are key findings from the “Manufacturing Experience: Compensation and Labor Market Competitiveness” report released in May: • Manufacturers continue to cite the inability of attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a top concern — a problem exacerbated by the tight labor market. • Roughly 93% of respondents had unfilled positions within their companies for which they were struggling to find qualified applicants, and 89.5% said that they have increased compensation — including wages, salaries and benefits — to remain competitive in their pursuit and retention of employees. • Roughly 73% of manufacturers felt that increased compensation had helped keep their company competitive in their ability to recruit and retain employees. • While base hourly wages and salaries were cited as most important for attraction and retention, other benefits were also important, including health insurance benefits, bonuses and/or additional income opportunities, paid vacation leave, contributions to a 401(k) or retirement plan, paid sick leave, flexible work hours and dental and vision insurance benefits. • Sign-on bonuses for new employees ranked higher than accident or disability insurance benefits, life insurance benefits or flexible spending accounts (each of which are common and relatively popular). • The company’s culture and “being cared for” are important differentiators for manufacturers in the competition for talent. Source: Center for Manufacturing Research.
Marin County human services manager Isaura Resendiz named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Isaura Resendiz of North Marin Community Services is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 28 years ago with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. While I had a goal of increasing my English competence, I became very persistent in my employment search and found an opportunity to become a Case Manager for Novato Human Needs Center in 1999. Here I would have the opportunity to help low-income people in my community connect to services.
Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals
The North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners span a cross section of the business community, from the legal, nonprofit and business communities. The honorees were recognized at an awards event Oct. 20 at the DeTurk Round Barn in Santa Rosa. Fourteen winners from Napa, Marin...
Santa Rosa GM at Stevenson Supply & Tractor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Gustavo Orozco of Stevenson Supply & Tractor is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I grew up in Roseland and from a very young age I was amazed and inspired by the Panaderos that made a living selling pan dulce door to door from their vans. It made me want to be something, own my own piece of the world. Seeing a place like Mitote Food Park come to fruition fills my soul because it represents the evolution of the Latino business community.
