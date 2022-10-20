ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Demand is strong, but North Bay manufacturers still wrestle with hiring, supply lines

Manfacturing challenges Here are key findings from the “Manufacturing Experience: Compensation and Labor Market Competitiveness” report released in May: • Manufacturers continue to cite the inability of attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a top concern — a problem exacerbated by the tight labor market. • Roughly 93% of respondents had unfilled positions within their companies for which they were struggling to find qualified applicants, and 89.5% said that they have increased compensation — including wages, salaries and benefits — to remain competitive in their pursuit and retention of employees. • Roughly 73% of manufacturers felt that increased compensation had helped keep their company competitive in their ability to recruit and retain employees. • While base hourly wages and salaries were cited as most important for attraction and retention, other benefits were also important, including health insurance benefits, bonuses and/or additional income opportunities, paid vacation leave, contributions to a 401(k) or retirement plan, paid sick leave, flexible work hours and dental and vision insurance benefits. • Sign-on bonuses for new employees ranked higher than accident or disability insurance benefits, life insurance benefits or flexible spending accounts (each of which are common and relatively popular). • The company’s culture and “being cared for” are important differentiators for manufacturers in the competition for talent. Source: Center for Manufacturing Research.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County human services manager Isaura Resendiz named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Isaura Resendiz of North Marin Community Services is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 28 years ago with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. While I had a goal of increasing my English competence, I became very persistent in my employment search and found an opportunity to become a Case Manager for Novato Human Needs Center in 1999. Here I would have the opportunity to help low-income people in my community connect to services.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa GM at Stevenson Supply & Tractor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Gustavo Orozco of Stevenson Supply & Tractor is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I grew up in Roseland and from a very young age I was amazed and inspired by the Panaderos that made a living selling pan dulce door to door from their vans. It made me want to be something, own my own piece of the world. Seeing a place like Mitote Food Park come to fruition fills my soul because it represents the evolution of the Latino business community.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy