Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands

Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.
TheStreet

Number of Gifts People Are Buying This Holiday Season Drops Dramatically

The holidays have always been an expensive time, but, with inflation rates hitting new highs, some are seriously tightening Santa's belt this year. Covering everyone on one's list can add up fast and cutting a few people is one of the easiest ways to bring down cost this year. According to Deloitte's 37th annual Holiday Retail Survey, the average shopper plans to buy nine holiday gifts this season--a drop from the 16 that they planned to buy in 2021.

