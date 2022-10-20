Ryan Murphy continues to lead the competition for the fifth week in a row. After toppling his own Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster,” Murphy’s “The Watcher” sits at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 chart for the second consecutive week. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, its first full week of availability, the series garnered 148.2 million hours viewed. Co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the mystery thriller as a married couple on the hunt to find the identity of their haunting stalker.

2 HOURS AGO