ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
SFGate

James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a newly created production entity that will oversee DC properties for Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran. “We...
SFGate

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher,’ ‘Monster’ Continue to Lead, ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Debuts at No. 4

Ryan Murphy continues to lead the competition for the fifth week in a row. After toppling his own Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster,” Murphy’s “The Watcher” sits at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 chart for the second consecutive week. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, its first full week of availability, the series garnered 148.2 million hours viewed. Co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the mystery thriller as a married couple on the hunt to find the identity of their haunting stalker.
SFGate

Kanye Is Buying an App That’s Been Hemorrhaging Users for a Year

An analysis of Comscore Media data by The Righting has found that right-wing alternative social media platform Parler suffered a 48-percent decline in unique visitors this September compared to September a year ago. The floundering platform recently announced a pending acquisition by rapper Kanye West. Other right-wing platforms and websites...
SFGate

Review: Chastain is an everyday superhero in 'Good Nurse'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie titles are always important, but there’s special significance to the title of “The Good Nurse,” based on the horrific serial killings of dozens and possibly hundreds of patients by a night nurse who injected fatal drugs into IV bags.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy