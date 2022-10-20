ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Joe Nelson

The National Weather Service has issued an updated winter outlook and it paints a chilly picture for Minnesota. The refreshed report suggests colder-than-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota from December 2022 through February 2023.

In the map below, the darker shade of blue represents areas where NOAA believes there is a 40-50% chance of temps being below normal for the three-month period. The lighter blue indicates a 33-40% chance of chillier than usual temps.

NOAA

"Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle," the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, says.

In terms of snow, Minnesota falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average precipitation. It says the "outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance," the outlook reads.

NOAA

"La Nina conditions remain in place in the Pacific Ocean and its influence continues to contribute to the temperature and precipitation outlooks through the upcoming winter months into early Spring 2023," the outlook reads.

According to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, about 60% of La Nina winters are cooler. But that means 40% of the time it’s normal or milder.

The winter of 2021-2022 was slightly milder than normal, while the previous winter of 2020-2021 was more significantly chilly, notably January and February.

