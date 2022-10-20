Read full article on original website
What Bears Coach Told Team Following Shocking Win Vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears walked into Foxboro and punched the New England Patriots in the mouth Monday night. Whether it be winning the turnover battle (+3), keeping a stranglehold on time of possession (37:14), displaying offensive dominance on third down (11-of-18) or just flat out showing more urgency than their opponent, Monday night’s victory will likely be viewed as a building block for the Bears as they attempt to string together some wins moving forward. The Bears had a plan heading into their matchup with the Patriots and they stuck to it.
Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory. Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.
J.C. Jackson Injury: Reported Diagnosis Of Chargers Cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson did not get off to the start he was hoping in the 2022 campaign, and it seems it could end on an even harsher note. Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a devastating non-contact leg injury during Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return, surrounded by teammates as he exited the field.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Confusion Over Patriots’ QB Plan
A portion of the New England Patriots locker room was unaware that Bailey Zappe would replace Mac Jones during Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. But Bill Belichick said the appropriate parties were looped in. The Patriots head coach said Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”...
Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season
The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
NFL Writer Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Being ‘All In’ With Buccaneers
The Buccaneers lost two games in a row after the Panthers scored an upset win in Week 7, and it has some questioning Tom Brady’s commitment to Tampa Bay. The 45-year-old has also been questioned on his reported divorce to supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Brady is seemingly “inconsistent” with what he wants in the relationship. While Brady has ruled out the idea of an in-season retirement, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s head isn’t solely focused on football.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
NFL Rumors: New Details On Patriots-Mac Jones Surgery Drama
Mac Jones’ injury absence has spawned its own rumor mill. These days, it’s all about whether Bill Belichick and the Patriots are considering sticking with rookie Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback (they reportedly won’t). There also has been some unsubstantiated talk of Jones having an attitude issue.
Star Patriots Defender Praises Struggling Bears Offense, QB Justin Fields
The Patriots will take on the Bears on Monday night in a game that could be soon looked back upon as New England’s jumping off point. The Patriots enter this Week 7 matchup with a 3-3 record, needing a win to get over .500 for the first time this season. On paper, that looks like a simple task. New England will see the return of quarterback Mac Jones following a three-week absence and face off against a Chicago squad that has done next to nothing in recent weeks to spark any hope moving forward.
Patriots’ Bailey Zappe Reveals Odd Wrinkle To Viral ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Clip
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe had an odd Monday night. Before the Patriots ended up getting their doors blown off by the Bears, Zappe was thrust into action in the second quarter in relief of a returning Mac Jones. The early return were great, with the rookie signal caller completing each of his first four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown — leading New England on two quick scoring drives to take a 14-10 lead.
Betting Public Victim To Patriots’ Monday Night Stinker Vs. Bears
New England Patriots fans didn’t have much to cheer about Monday night, but it’s the betting public who may be feeling the effects of the “Monday Night Football” matchup for awhile. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxboro for a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots and...
Patriots Legend James White Backs Mac Jones Despite Rough Night
Many Patriots fans are ready to turn on Mac Jones. Many already have. James White isn’t quite there, though. In fact, he’s not even close. Bones was booed off the field and replaced by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe during the second quarter of New England’s eventual 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones struggled in limited action, going 3-for-6 while throwing an awful interception across three underwhelming drives. Predictably, the sophomore quarterback looked rusty after missing a month due to a severe high ankle sprain. Zappe, on the other hand, looked great in the first half before plummeting back to Earth during the second half.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Injuries Have Owners Searching
Fantasy football managers will have to continue to seek reinforcements on the waiver wire entering Week 8 after the previous slate was littered with injuries to lineup mainstays. New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall, who was among the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a torn...
