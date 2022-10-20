Read full article on original website
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face
Camille Grammer has entered the chat. She might be long gone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but leave it to Ms. Donatacci to throw plenty of shade on about the cast. This time she clapped back at Kyle Richards, who made some disparaging comments about Camille on a recent episode of Watch What Happens […] The post Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face appeared first on Reality Tea.
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Noelle Robinson Sends Love to Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill After They Share News of Their Separation
The RHOA couple received support from the Bravo family after confirming they are separating after two years of marriage. Shortly after confirming their separation after two years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill quickly felt the love and support of those close to them.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Cynthia Bailey breaks her silence on Mike Hill cheating allegations, more
Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “Real Housewife” Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumor that Mike Hill cheated on her before their split. Ginuwine passed out after a Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong. And Christopher Meloni is embracing his newfound status as a “zaddy.” We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Confirms Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Hooked Up After His Own Date With Her
Avoiding the drama. Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal confirmed that his costars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during Scheana Shay's wedding trip — but he wasn't around to watch it all go down. "I don't know [who instigated it] because I went to bed," the bartender, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, […]
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup
At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
