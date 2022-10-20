Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”

