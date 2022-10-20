ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

John Samuel Shenker: 'If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly'

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOI4G_0igZDfWq00

The Auburn veteran defends his coach and his team.

Emotions and all over the place when talking to folks that follow Auburn football.

There's passion and the desire to see Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers excel over the course of the final few games of the season when beatable teams come to Jordan Hare Stadium.

There is a narrative that the Auburn head coach has lost the team and the locker room. That narrative was put to be by Auburn captain and veteran tight end John Samuel Shenker.

"I think this game (against Ole Miss) speaks for itself," Shenker said on Locked On Auburn . "If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly. Guys are fighting. That’s (the rumor that the locker room is lost) far from the truth. We’re still battling hard. We’re playing hard and we believe in everything we’re going. People are going to say that when you lose games, that’s going to happen. But no, He (Bryan Harsin) hasn’t lost anybody. We’re fighting. We’re going to get ready, get healthy, and then we’re fighting on and playing against a good Arkansas team next week."

He also touched on the potential discussions that do happen inside the locker room.

"I think it gets harder and harder," Shenker said. "In my opinion, if you’re going to be influenced by it, just turn it off and let it be. Those guys (the bench) aren’t playing, and you just don’t want stuff like that to seep into the locker room and spread. I think we’ve done a good job up until this point with that… Now you have time off, and people go home and hear from their families and all of the opinions of everybody that’s not on the football field so it can be a challenge, it really can. Especially when you’re losing football games. It’ll be a huge key coming back next week, focusing on what we have to do as a team because we’re the only ones out there. That’s the big thing that guys need to be able to understand, and see that come to fruition."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season

Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy