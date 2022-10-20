ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramen shop servers in California stop a crime while dressed as Power Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) – Servers at a ramen shop in Oakland stopped a crime in progress on Friday night, and they were more than dressed for the occasion.

Employees at NōKA Ramen in Oakland were trying out something new: They decided to wear Power Rangers costumes to highlight a drink on their menu called the NōKA Ranger. But little did they know, they’d end up fighting crime just hours later.

As recounted by a witness on Twitter , a woman rushed into NōKA Ramen and told servers she didn’t feel safe. A short time later, a man came running in and proceeded to attack her, the witness said. The black and yellow Power Rangers then told the man to leave before he swung at them, according to the tweets.

The employees, in costume, reportedly told the woman to hide in the kitchen while the man began hurling Asian slurs. One server, dressed as the Yellow Ranger, then grabbed the man by the collar and dragged him out of the restaurant, the witness said.

The man attempted to fight the employees even after he was removed from the restaurant — and even recruited another person to help — but was ultimately locked out of the shop, according to the tweets.

The Oakland Police Department later confirmed that a person entered NōKA Ramen and asked for help shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers soon arrived to detain an individual before transporting them to a mental health facility.

The owners of NōKA Ramen, in a Facebook post shared Saturday, said incidents like this are a rarity at the shop. The owners are happy with how their employees responded to the incident, and even posted a photo of the servers in their costumes.

“Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred,” the post reads. “Like our heroic namesakes, it’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us.”

