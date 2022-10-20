ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Does Lino Die At The End Of Netflix's 'From Scratch?' The Ending, Explained

Netflix's new limited series, From Scratch, has it all: romance, travel, and prime cooking content. Oh, and it will make you cry buckets. From Scratch, which dropped on Oct. 21 and now ranks no. 2 on the streamer's charts, follows a young artist named Amy (played by Zoe Saldaña) in Florence. She meets a chef named Lino, (played by Eugenio Mastrandrea) and they embark on a passionate affair. They fall madly, deeply in love, and they eventually decide to move to Los Angeles together, so that Amy can pursue her art career.

