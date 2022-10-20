Read full article on original website
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
So What Happened In Court Yesterday For Ezra MIller, Over Charges Filed In Stamford VT?
Ezra Miller, who plays the lead role as the Flash, in the Warner Brothers Movie, and also was great in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore & The Crimes Of Grindelwald appeared Monday with his lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge.
Halloween’s Come Early! Celebrity Couple Drinks Each Other’s Blood
Hey, Berkshire County, do you have a significant other? A spouse? A soulmate? Do you really love them? I mean really, really, REALLY love that person? Let me ask you this: Do you drink their blood? No??? Well, I guess it's not true love then, is it?. Sorry, lost my...
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
The Fall Season Has Completely Consumed Pittsfield High School
The Fall season has everything in the Berkshires looking its most picturesque! The colors of this season are showing up everywhere like as if they are straight out of a Bob Ross painting. But have you had the chance to look at what is happening at Pittsfield High School? It looks surreal!
Get Your Vote In For Berkshires Veronica Bosley In The Face Of Horror Contest
I have known Veronica for years, and if you have ever been around North Adams or Williamstown college you have probably run across her, maybe at the weekend market they have, or at Mt. Williams. Veronica Bosley has taken her talents to a new height and has now beaten out...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Popular Baby Names From 100 Years Ago Are Coming Back In A Big Way
I'm sure that you're probably familiar with this expression, Berkshire County: "What was once old, can become new again." And that is certainly true with baby names. Sure, some names will always be popular and never go out of style. Names like John, James, or William for boys and Barbara, Jennifer, or Susan for girls.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
Dalton Man Who Severely Beat Pittsfield Resident Gets Prison Sentence
A Pittsfield resident that was severely beaten over a year ago finally gets to see some justice served on their behalf. The suspect pleaded guilty Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court. Back in early August 2021, Pittsfield Police Officers responded to an assault and found the victim savagely beaten at their...
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
