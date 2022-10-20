Read full article on original website
yournewsnm.com
CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE RECEIVES GRANT FUNDING FOR ON-CAMPUS FOOD PANTRY
The New Mexico Higher Education Department has awarded $900,000 to colleges and universities across the state to ensure that students have adequate food and nutrition to succeed in school. The agency’s Student Food Security Grants were awarded to 15 campus-based student food security projects and are anticipated to benefit more...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KOAT 7
First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico
A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
kunm.org
Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor
Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
KOAT 7
New Mexico voters experience issues with requesting absentee ballots
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Election Day soon underway, absentee and early voting is available for registered voters who aren't able to get to the voting polls on election day. However, Melinda Stone, a New Mexico resident, said she has experienced several issues with registering for her absentee ballot online.
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
KRQE News 13
Quieter and warmer weather for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is the coldest of the season across New Mexico. In fact, many areas, including parts of the Metro, will see their first freeze this morning. Be sure to layer up for the morning commute. Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday.
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
kunm.org
Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
rrobserver.com
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
A former maintenance worker at a women’s halfway house is accused of raping a woman multiple times in late 2021 and early 2022 in the South Valley facility. Nathan Sena, 37, is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual penetration while in a position of authority in the repeated rape of a woman from Nov. 14, 2021 to Feb. 17, 2022.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces City Hall is an Absentee Ballot Drop-Off and an Expanded Early Voting Location for General Election
Registered voters in Dona Ana County can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM. Expanded Early Voting began Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Las Cruces City Hall. During Expanded Early Voting, eligible voters can cast their ballots at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. The final Expanded Early Voting day at City Hall is Saturday, November 5, 2022. Voting is not conducted on Sunday or Monday.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).
KOAT 7
Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico
Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
To Aid Hungry Students in Need, New Mexico Adds Hundreds to Family EBT Cards
If your child received free or reduced lunch as of June 2022, break out that card again, because you may have some money on it from the state to cover food costs. Last month, the New Mexico Human Services Department added $391 to families who received pandemic EBT cards to cover meals for public school […]
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
