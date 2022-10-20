ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

kicks96news.com

Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Assault, DUI and other recent arrests

On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Two men face capital murder charges for 2021 shooting in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing capital murder charges in connection with a December 2021 shooting in Brooksville. Jaquraus Wells is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault. Kendal Thomas is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault, and...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorisites in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts

Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS

