Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
kicks96news.com
Prison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests
JUDGE C ADAMS, 21, of Lena, DUI – Test Refusal, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, CPD. Bond $1,331, $639.25. SHAUN C BEEMON, 25, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond N/A. DEANN M COBB, 49, of West, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000. CHARLES ERVING,...
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
wcbi.com
Two men face capital murder charges for 2021 shooting in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing capital murder charges in connection with a December 2021 shooting in Brooksville. Jaquraus Wells is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault. Kendal Thomas is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault, and...
kicks96news.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorisites in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
kicks96news.com
Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
breezynews.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
WTOK-TV
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
breezynews.com
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
wcbi.com
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Comments / 0