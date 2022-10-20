Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Police: Car owner, suspects trade gunfire during attempted vehicle theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be car theft victim chased off the suspects Monday night. Police say the vehicle owner interrupted the two suspects in the middle of stealing the vehicle. “One of the suspects fired a round at the victim. The victim was armed and fired back at...
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail
Anyone with information on the disappearance of Suzanne is asked to call 719-312-7530. The fire started in a field where people are known to camp out.
KKTV
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kid’s candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro...
KKTV
Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. It quickly became a shootout.
KKTV
1 stabbed during argument in downtown Springs; suspect still on the loose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still looking for a man they say stabbed one person and missed a second during an argument in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night. The victim told officers he had first talked to the suspect earlier in the day after hearing him fighting with...
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
KKTV
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
KKTV
WATCH: Salida community doesn't give up search for Suzanne Morphew in Colorado
Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. The fire started in a field where people are known to camp out.
KKTV
WATCH: Fire breaks out in south Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl.
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
KKTV
Homeless camp fire under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and North Academy around 8 p.m. Monday. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long and was burning 500 feet from the road, making access difficult for firefighters.
KKTV
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
KKTV
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days in Pikes Peak Region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are asking everyone to be extra cautious with anything you may be doing that could cause a fire. This includes not properly disposing of cigarettes, not properly covering your burn pits, and not monitoring campfires. Hundreds of firefighters across 17 departments in...
KKTV
WATCH: Downed power lines spark wildfire, evacuations near Palmer Lake
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. A serious crash closed down part of a busy
KKTV
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
KKTV
Tumbleweed cleanup underway; Home southeast of Colorado Springs sees some relief
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The home that KKTV showed you Sunday, blanketed in tumbleweeds, is seeing some relief. A junk removal company arrived Monday afternoon to haul masses of tumbleweeds away. “You couldn’t see out the front door, you could just see tumbleweeds,” said Nyla Wright, a woman who...
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
KKTV
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
KKTV
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25. Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.
