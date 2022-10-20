Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’
Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
Conor McGregor promises he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Islam Makhachev, takes shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov
It was only a matter of time before Conor McGregor commented on the outcome of the UFC 280 main event after Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira to become the new lightweight champion. While he’s teased a return to action as a welterweight, the Irish superstar has a long-standing grudge against...
All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
Jon Jones says he’s ‘preparing to fight’ Stipe Miocic at UFC 282: ‘I’m ready to compete!’
Jon Jones is still planning on fighting before the end of the year. Jones has not fought since early 2020, his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Since then, Jones has been bulking up, stating his intention to pursue the heavyweight title, and recently, Ariel Helwani reported that UFC officials are targeting Jones’s return for UFC 282 in December, either in a heavyweight title challenge against Francis Ngannou or in an interim title shot against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic.
Anthony Smith responds to callout from Nikita Krylov: ‘Yes, I’m totally down’
Don’t threaten Anthony Smith with a good time. As he was working as an analyst for ESPN on Saturday, the veteran light heavyweight contender heard his name mentioned by Nikita Krylov just after Krylov picked up an impressive win over Volkan Oezdemir on the UFC 280 preliminary card. “I...
Sean O’Malley expects to renegotiate UFC contract after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley can claim a win over a former UFC champion, and now he wants to get closer to making champion money. In the most talked-about non-title bout of UFC 280, O’Malley eked out a split decision over Petr Yan to shoot up the rankings and boost his already considerable star power. O’Malley said before the fight that a win over Yan could have a similar impact on his career as to when Conor McGregor toppled Jose Aldo, and while he wouldn’t call it a perfect comparison, he assumes he’s due for a raise.
Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban breaks down everything UFC 280; Matt Brown previews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Following an action-packed weekend at UFC 280, Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help break down everything that unfolded in Abu Dhabi. Jouban, who worked as an analyst on the broadcast team this past Saturday, looks back at Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance as he defeated Charles Oliveira to become UFC lightweight champion while also giving his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw.
Muhammad Mokaev reveals illness prior to UFC 280 win over Malcolm Gordon: ‘That was 50 percent performance’
With the dust settled on his dominant win over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280, Muhammad Mokaev opened up about getting sick a little over a week before he made the walk. Mokaev stopped Gordon via submission in the third round of their flyweight preliminarily card bout at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, but revealed he wasn’t 100 percent — far from it, actually — entering the octagon as the biggest favorite on the stacked card.
Islam Makhachev targets Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot: ‘I have to go to Australia and beat this guy’
Islam Makhachev has checked off his championship goal. Now, he wants to be recognized as one of the best ever. In the main event of UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev captured a vacant lightweight title and upped his winning streak to 11 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira. The Russian fighter is now the man to beat in what has historically been one of MMA’s deepest divisions, and what he wants next is to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo: Aljamain Sterling is ‘afraid of fighting a competitor like me’
Henry Cejudo suddenly appears closer than ever to the title shot he’s been asking for since announcing his comeback. UFC 280 has come and gone, but what has remained the same is Aljamain Sterling as the UFC bantamweight titleholder. Defeating T.J. Dillashaw via a one-sided second-round TKO with ground-and-pound strikes, Sterling successfully defended his throne for the second time.
Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got ‘a gift decision’ over Petr Yan, but still deserves the next title shot
Marlon Vera doesn’t believe Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan, but still thinks “Sugar” should be next in line for the title regardless. O’Malley faced Yan in the featured bantamweight fight at UFC 280, winning a split decision after three hard-fought rounds. The win immediately drew criticism as a robbery, and while Vera doesn’t fully agree, he also doesn’t think O’Malley won the fight.
Missed Fists: Merab Dvalishvili scooped up into the air by 6-foot-4 women’s kickboxer
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi this past weekend, but...
Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining
UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
UFC 280 takeaways: Welcome to the Islam Makhachev era — we may be here for a while
The lightweight champion has a name — and his name is Islam Makhachev. The pride of Dagestan steamrolled over Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant UFC lightweight belt with a second-round submission on Saturday in the main event of UFC 280. The performance capped off a busy pay-per-view that also saw Aljamain Sterling rout an injured T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley rocket into title contention with an upset win over Petr Yan, and much more. There’s much to discuss, so let’s hit our six biggest takeaways from UFC 280.
The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Tuesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
Aljamain Sterling downplays Henry Cejudo’s title reign, Cejudo responds
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are already laying the groundwork for a bantamweight title clash. At UFC 280, Sterling defended the bantamweight title with a second-round TKO of former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw. Although the performance was mired in controversy because Dillashaw entered the fight with an injured shoulder, the win still marked Sterling’s second title defense and firmly entrenched him atop the 135-pound division.
T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up,’ Dana White reacts
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw admitted he came into his UFC 280 title fight against Aljamain Sterling a compromised fighter. Dillashaw said he informed referee Marc Goddard of his potential shoulder issues prior to facing Sterling in Saturday’s pay-per-view co-headliner and apologized to other UFC bantamweights for taking the fight.
Robbery Review: Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan at UFC 280
Few things infuriate MMA fans more than a fight being scored incorrectly, though the term “robbery” tends to be thrown around carelessly and is often steeped in bias. With Robbery Review, we’ll take a look back at controversial fights and determine whether the judges were rightly criticized for their decision or if pundits need to examine their own knee-jerk reactions.
Patricio Pitbull, A.J. McKee among Bellator stars set to face RIZIN fighters on NYE show in Japan
Bellator will once again partner with RIZIN for a New Year’s Eve card in Japan, and will bring some of its biggest stars to the Dec. 31 show at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the company announced Monday. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull will be joined by former...
Dada 5000 ruled out of return in bare-knuckle bout after Florida commission shuts down fight
Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris will not be making his return to action in November after all. On Monday, BYB Extreme announced that the veteran street fighter would be coming back to compete as part of a card taking place in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 19. The matchup was set to serve as Harris’ first action since he fought Kimbo Slice in Bellator back in 2016, which resulted in a loss and an eventual trip to the hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest.
