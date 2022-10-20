ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KFVS12

Mobile “Creators Wanted” campaign inspires future manufacturers

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Manufacturing supports nearly 30% of all jobs in Illinois, but industry leaders also know that there is a severe worker shortage. Illinois manufacturing companies have posted nearly 125,000 new jobs this year, with 13,795 postings in the last 30 days. The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) hope a new hands-on experience can narrow that shortage and showcase job opportunities.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The polls are essentially now open for all Missouri voters. No-excuse absentee voting started Tuesday, October 25 in the Show Me State. Prior to Tuesday, anyone wanting vote early in Missouri had to meet the criteria for one of six approved reasons. Missouri voters can...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday. The new law allows eligible registered voters to cast their ballot before election day without providing an excuse. Previously if you voted absentee, you would have to give a reason to an election official before you cast your ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Preview of the Illinois 12th Congressional Dist. race

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, October 24, we caught up with both candidates running for the 12th Congressional District in Illinois. From the pain at the pump, to soaring grocery prices, it’s the economy driving this election. “We have to get a control on inflation,” said Homer “Chip”...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates for the Missouri House of Representatives 147th District will debate Tuesday night, October 25. The debate will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate. It will be livestreamed on KFVS12.com. The House seat was vacated by Wayne Wallingford...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting

man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky.

Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Fire Chief warns of fire danger with current weather

Fire Chief warns of fire danger with current weather
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions

(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.
KFVS12

First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
ARKANSAS STATE

