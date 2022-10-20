Read full article on original website
Mobile “Creators Wanted” campaign inspires future manufacturers
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Manufacturing supports nearly 30% of all jobs in Illinois, but industry leaders also know that there is a severe worker shortage. Illinois manufacturing companies have posted nearly 125,000 new jobs this year, with 13,795 postings in the last 30 days. The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) hope a new hands-on experience can narrow that shortage and showcase job opportunities.
No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The polls are essentially now open for all Missouri voters. No-excuse absentee voting started Tuesday, October 25 in the Show Me State. Prior to Tuesday, anyone wanting vote early in Missouri had to meet the criteria for one of six approved reasons. Missouri voters can...
Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday. The new law allows eligible registered voters to cast their ballot before election day without providing an excuse. Previously if you voted absentee, you would have to give a reason to an election official before you cast your ballot.
Preview of the Illinois 12th Congressional Dist. race
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, October 24, we caught up with both candidates running for the 12th Congressional District in Illinois. From the pain at the pump, to soaring grocery prices, it’s the economy driving this election. “We have to get a control on inflation,” said Homer “Chip”...
KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates for the Missouri House of Representatives 147th District will debate Tuesday night, October 25. The debate will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate. It will be livestreamed on KFVS12.com. The House seat was vacated by Wayne Wallingford...
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates
Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky.
Fire Chief warns of fire danger with current weather
Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions
(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.
Police to provide new details in death investigation of child found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police confirmed more information will be released in its investigation into a 5-year-old child found dead inside of a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Sellersburg said the new details would be provided on Wednesday morning at...
First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
