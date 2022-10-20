ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Tyler Conway, 28, Arnold

Tyler Conway, 28, of Arnold died Oct. 20, 2022, in Ballwin. Mr. Conway worked in sales for AT&T. Born July 6, 1994, in St. Louis, he was the son of David Conway of Arnold and Brenda (McCrady) Conway of St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by...
ARNOLD, MO
Danny L. Root, 71, Dittmer

Danny L. Root, 71, of Dittmer died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Root, a college graduate, was a skilled electrician in the auto industry and worked for more than 35 years at the Chrysler plant in Fenton. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on his own. He was a member of the Cedar Hill Elks Lodge and loved to socialize with friends and family over a drink, especially Bud Light. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and was very good at keeping the neighborhood kids “in line.” Born March 4, 1951, in Martinsville, Ind., he was the son of the late Darlene (Wade) and Robert Root He was preceded in death by his wife: Cynthia (Ketchum) Root.
DITTMER, MO
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
Marian Warden, 92, Festus

Marian Warden, 92, of Festus died Oct. 19, 2022. Mrs. Warden had attended Second Baptist Church in Festus since 1955 and was believed to be the longest-enrolled member. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was known for her kindness to others, her faithfulness in serving her church and for her sweet smile. Born July 6, 1930, in Herculaneum, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edith (Busch) Litton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jacob Isaac Warden.
FESTUS, MO
Raymond Francis Smith, 61, Festus

Raymond Francis Smith, 61, of Festus died Oct. 22, 2022, at Barnes Medical Center in St. Louis. Mr. Smith was a construction contractor and the owner/operator of multiple agriculture-based companies. He was a member of Life Church in Farmington. He was a man of many interests and passions and lived for the opportunity to help others. He strove to find innovative ways to approach business and leaves a large legacy in the agricultural industry. Born Feb. 13, 1961, in Festus, he was the son of Irma P. (Lewis Evans) McCormack Smith Maupin of French Village and the late Raymond F. Smith Sr.
FESTUS, MO
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, Imperial

Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, of Imperial died Oct. 12, 2022. Mr. Schiller enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling, casinos, horse racing, camping, traveling and spending time with his dogs. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of the late Marie (Kelly) and Roland J. Schiller...
IMPERIAL, MO
Sondra Gayle Salamone, 81, Barnhart

Sondra Gayle Salamone, 81, of Barnhart died Oct. 21, 2022, in Barnhart. Mrs. Salamone was a licensed minister and co-pastor of Bible Way Assembly. She was an accomplished singer and worship leader and served as foster mother to many children. She was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Poplar Bluff, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabell (Vines) Pugsley.
BARNHART, MO
George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City

George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City died Oct. 19, 2022, in Desloge. Mr. Gross was a self-employed food chemist and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born July 2, 1928, in Whitewater, he was the son of the late Winifred (Proffer) and Roy Gross. He is survived by his wife:...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, Festus

Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, of Festus died Sept. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gebhardt owned and operated Gebhardt Real Estate and Legal Services and was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and Kress Farms and was a University of Missouri Extension representative. Born May 22, 1957, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Billie (Ballew) and Maurice R. Gebhardt.
FESTUS, MO
Blues/Funk Festival fits like a glove in October

Hundreds of people attended the 11th annual Festus Blues/Funk Festival held Oct. 15 at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park, organizer Barb Lowry said. The event, which featured the Dr. Zhivegas band, vendors and the Bubble Bus, originally was scheduled for July but was postponed because of excessive heat, which was a good move, Lowry said.
FESTUS, MO
Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat

Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
HILLSBORO, MO
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, Festus

Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, of Festus died Oct. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mrs. Carlson worked as a graphic designer for many years. Born Oct. 17, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, she was the daughter of Arlene Carlson and the late James Carlson. She is survived by a son: Christopher Todd...
FESTUS, MO
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus

George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
FESTUS, MO
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, House Springs

Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, of House Springs died Oct. 19, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Barnhart worked at the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company and later with her husband in their pilot car business, which escorted oversized loads. She then was a housekeeper before retiring at 87. She grew up in a small farmhouse. After her father died when she was 12, she lived with her maternal grandparents while her mother worked. She graduated from Vienna High School. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of family. Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Maries County, she was the daughter of the late Riley A. and Una (Wiles) Barnhart.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
UTV stolen from Fenton-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a utility terrain vehicle from a home in the 100 block of Miller Drive in the Fenton area. The green 2021 Kawasaki Pro MX 700 was valued at about $21,000, authorities reported. The owner said the UTV was stolen...
FENTON, MO
Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, Arnold

Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, of Arnold died Oct. 17, 2022. Mr. Williamson owned and operated Arnold Sew and Vac more than 30 years after working for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. for more than 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea. He enjoyed following the University of Alabama, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Crenshaw County, Ala.
ARNOLD, MO
Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor

Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
ARNOLD, MO
Linda Carol Robinson, 84, Barnhart

Linda Carol Robinson, 84, of Barnhart died Oct. 20, 2022, at Scenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Herculaneum. Mrs. Robinson was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Roselle, the daughter of the late Mildred (Gibbons) and Curtis Pogue. She was preceded in death by her husband: Homer Andrew Robinson. She is...
BARNHART, MO
U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi

A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
JACKSON, MS

