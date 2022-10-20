Read full article on original website
Related
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
What's next? Brown believes 'we'll play a lot better'
When your record is two games below .500 in the middle of your fourth season, when you've never won more than back-to-back games, when battles for bowl eligibility are ordinarily tug-o-wars waged in the second half of the season, there are ways to describe your time in charge. Neal Brown picked a good one to summarize the 2022 season Saturday, when the Mountaineers followed the tempting win against Baylor with a tempestuous loss to Texas Tech.
New Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings revealed following Week 8 of college football
College football never disappoints. After the excitement that filled up the past couple of weekends across the country, Week 8 appeared to lack some of the big-time matchups on paper. But it certainly didn’t disappoint. After five ranked matchups and other upsets throughout the nation in Week 8, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been revealed.
Auburn DT Zykeivous Walker no longer with program
Junior defensive tackle and former top-100 recruit Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the Auburn football program, sources close to the situation informed Auburn Undercover. Walker made the decision to depart the team the week of the Ole Miss loss, and his name was removed from the team's official roster this week. He was part of the travel squad and played at Georgia in Week 6, then was not present at Ole Miss in the Tigers' most recent game.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Penn State RB Keyvone Lee sidelined vs Minnesota
Penn State is down to two scholarship running backs Saturday night against Minnesota. Although he initially appeared in uniform before kickoff, Nittany Lions junior Keyvone Lee did not participate in pregame warmups with positional peers and, before halftime, he was spotted on the sideline in street clothes. This development followed...
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'Bigger fish to fry' than PSU's James Franklin 'whining' about halftime skirmish
Michigan football enters off an open week, following its Oct. 15 win over Penn State, but discussion of that game continued Monday. At halftime in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the two teams exchanged words in Michigan Stadium's tunnel while the Nittany Lions allegedly blocked the Wolverines from entering their locker room, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. At his regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about that situation as well as comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin in which he called Michigan's tunnel setup "a problem."
Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
