ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Russia plans ‘false flag’ attack on Kherson dam ahead of battle for region: report

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Russian forces in Ukraine are said to be plotting a “false flag” attack aimed at blowing up a hydraulic dam to flood Kherson in anticipation of a battle for the region, according to analysts.

The Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, claimed in a video this week Ukrainian forces were planning to destroy the Nova Kakhovka power station ahead of a “large-scale offensive,” he said, without citing any evidence.

“There is an immediate danger of flooding … due to the planned destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the release of water from a cascade of power plants further up the Dnipro,” he said.

Saldo’s comments came after Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the newly appointed commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine — dubbed “General Armageddon” for his brutal tactics — said he has received information that Kyiv intends to strike the dam, which he claimed would cause severe flooding.

In interviews with state media outlets, Surovikin appeared to acknowledge there was now a danger of Ukrainian forces reclaiming Kherson, which Moscow’s troops captured in the early days of the conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLdbB_0igZ8foO00
Analysts believe Russian forces are planning to blow up the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region and then blame the attack on Kyiv.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bkaf6_0igZ8foO00
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, recently said he has received information that Ukrainians intend to breach the dam.

“Our further plans and actions regarding the city of Kherson itself will depend on the emerging military-tactical situation. I repeat — it is already very difficult today,” Surovikin said.

“We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, has concluded that Surovikin and Saldo’s statements are telegraphing Russia’s intention to sabotage the dam to cover its soldiers’ retreat and delay Ukrainian advances across the river — and blame it on Kyiv.

Ukraine has previously directed rocket strikes at the dam because an important road that was being used as the enemy’s supply route runs over it, but stopped short of destroying it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9AnJ_0igZ8foO00
Ukraine’s forces have previously attacked the dam because Russian’s supply route runs over it.

“The Kremlin could attempt to leverage such a false-flag attack to overshadow the news of a third humiliating retreat for Russian forces, this time from western Kherson,” the institute wrote in an update Wednesday.

“Such an attack would also further the false Russian information operation portraying Ukraine as a terrorist state that deliberately targets civilians.”

Kremlin-backed officials in the Kherson region — one of the four parts of Ukraine annexed by Russia following sham referendums last month — said they were planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from the area ahead of Kyiv’s looming counteroffensive.

“Saldo’s announcement of a mass withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River is likely intended in part to evacuate Russian occupation officials, collaborators, and other occupation organs in anticipation of imminent Ukrainian advances,” the think tank said. “But Russian officials are likely also using the façade of humanitarian necessity to deport large populations of Ukrainians to Russia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UxRf_0igZ8foO00
Russia-appointed officials in Kherson are planning to evacuate 60,000 people from the region ahead of the anticipated counteroffensive.

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back 13 to 20 miles in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the bank of the Dnipro River.

“At the current moment we have enough possibilities to repel attacks and go on the counteroffensive, if the tactical situation demands it,” Saldo said on Russian TV. “The city will hold out, we simply need to protect peaceful residents. The soldiers know what they have to do, they will stand to the death.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Daily Mail

Maimed prisoners who have lost limbs after agreeing to join Putin's soldiers in Ukraine are granted pardons for their crimes as Russia confirms first conscripts have been killed

Convicts including murderers sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have been officially pardoned of their crimes after being badly wounded on the frontlines. Stanislav Bogdanov, 35, who was a decade into a 23-year sentence for killing a magistrate when he agreed to go fight for the Wagner mercenary group, was filmed receiving his pardon after losing his right leg from the knee down.
SFGate

'Coffins Are Already Coming': The Toll of Russia's Chaotic Draft

A half-dozen Russian soldiers talk about being shipped to an area of intense fighting in eastern Ukraine just 11 days after their mobilization. Asked about his shooting practice, a bearded conscript says, “Once. Three magazines.”. In a town near Yekaterinburg, in central Russia, newly mobilized men march in place...
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy