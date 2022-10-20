Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Boardman mom charged with drug possession, child endangering, inducing panic
Boardman woman faces charges after police say she left fentanyl within the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of child endangering, inducing panic, and drug possession. According to a police report, officers showed up at Mayberry’s Oles Avenue apartment Monday afternoon after a relative...
Kittanning police searching for man wanted on felony charges, considered armed and dangerous
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning police are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony charges. According to a social media post, 30-year-old David Pyle is wanted on charges including illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Providing False ID Following Traffic Stop
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Oil City Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Following Traffic Stop. PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus near West 3rd Street and Petroleum Street in Oil City, Venango County, on July 15.
explore venango
Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase 9mm Pistol
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for attempting to illegally purchase a 9mm pistol. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Nathan Craig Horn on October 11 in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office. A Franklin-based...
Shooting defendant sentenced on gun charge after victim recants statement
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Criston Williams, 38, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren
A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police
New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. First responders were called to the Harbor Heights housing complex on Altman Road off Booker Drive just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when it was reported that an officer attempting to serve a warrant reported firing shots at someone who had fired shots at the officer.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon woman pleads guilty to charges in death of infant
Rebecca Young, 23, of Lisbon, pled guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter (F1); Endangering Children (F3); Tampering with Evidence (F3); and to Gross Abuse of a Corpse (F5) in Columbuliana Common Pleas Court on Monday, Oct. 24. Young was charged with the July 27, 2020 death of an infant. The sentencing hearing...
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
Police asking for help identifying driver in road rage incident
Police in East Liverpool are asking for the community's help in identifying a man involved in a reported road-rage incident.
WFMJ.com
Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
explore venango
Case Against Area Man Accused of Burglary Moves Forward in Court
COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against an area man accused of the burglary of a Cooperstown residence was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 55-year-old Stephen Patrick Lyon, of Saegertown, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 19:
Comments / 3