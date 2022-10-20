ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Boardman mom charged with drug possession, child endangering, inducing panic

Boardman woman faces charges after police say she left fentanyl within the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of child endangering, inducing panic, and drug possession. According to a police report, officers showed up at Mayberry’s Oles Avenue apartment Monday afternoon after a relative...
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase 9mm Pistol

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for attempting to illegally purchase a 9mm pistol. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Nathan Craig Horn on October 11 in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office. A Franklin-based...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren

A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police

New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. First responders were called to the Harbor Heights housing complex on Altman Road off Booker Drive just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when it was reported that an officer attempting to serve a warrant reported firing shots at someone who had fired shots at the officer.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman pleads guilty to charges in death of infant

Rebecca Young, 23, of Lisbon, pled guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter (F1); Endangering Children (F3); Tampering with Evidence (F3); and to Gross Abuse of a Corpse (F5) in Columbuliana Common Pleas Court on Monday, Oct. 24. Young was charged with the July 27, 2020 death of an infant. The sentencing hearing...
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle

A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects

Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill

A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Case Against Area Man Accused of Burglary Moves Forward in Court

COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against an area man accused of the burglary of a Cooperstown residence was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 55-year-old Stephen Patrick Lyon, of Saegertown, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 19:
SAEGERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy