Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp, 96, formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Rd. Aberdeen. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the service. Viewing will be at the church prior to the ceremony from 10:00 – 10:30 am.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO