Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp
Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp, 96, formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Rd. Aberdeen. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the service. Viewing will be at the church prior to the ceremony from 10:00 – 10:30 am.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen discusses bike and pedestrian plans
The Aberdeen Town Council heard a presentation on the town’s new bicycle and pedestrian plan from Todd McAulliffe, the consultant working on the plan. This is an update to the 2011 pedestrian plan and the 2012 bicycle plan. The original purpose of the plan was to evaluate existing bicycle...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases
This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle
Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
sandhillssentinel.com
Child injured in crash near Carthage
A single-vehicle crash near Carthage sent a child and his father to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred in the 500 block of McCrimmon Road just past Emmanuel Baptist Church. A Toyota Camry traveling north on McCrimmon Road ran off the road, struck a power pole, and crashed head-on...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested after traffic stop in Southern Pines
The Southern Pines Police Department announced in a press release the arrests of James Upchurch, 49, of Southern Pines, and James Upchurch Jr., 22, of Cameron. On Oct. 22, members of the Southern Pines Police conducted a traffic stop on South Stephens Street for motor vehicle law violations. During the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies recover drugs following attempted traffic stop
Deputies with Moore County Sheriff’s Department recovered drugs after an attempted traffic stop. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement that deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 200 block of Vass-Carthage Road in Vass on Monday. “After Deputies activated their emergency equipment, the...
sandhillssentinel.com
One airlifted after fiery crash
A driver in a single-vehicle fiery crash was flown to a trauma center Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 24-27, between Grady Road and Oakley Road, in Cameron around 8:30 p.m. A Hyundai Elantra traveling west had left the road and hit a tree stump, according to officials on scene....
Comments / 0