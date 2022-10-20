Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Search for escaped inmate underway, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a man who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center. Sheriff Steve Mueller said the escape happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff, Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, was able to go...
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
WYFF4.com
Infant found dead in South Carolina father's vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child's mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a...
WYFF4.com
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash in Spartanburg County, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash Monday night in Spartanburg County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to Lee, the driver of a car...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says
MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed on Saturday evening. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. The coroner said Nathaniel Christian Lewis, 33, died at the scene. The coroner's office said the motorcycle was...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after driving off Greenville Co. highway, going down steep embankment, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A driver died after losing control of his car on Piedmont Highway, according to the coroner. Steven Jones, 23, of Piedmont, was driving a Pontiac Firebird Turbo on Piedmont Highway near Smith Road on Saturday afternoon, the coroner said. Jones lost control, went off the road...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
Comments / 0