Anderson County, SC

WYFF4.com

Search for escaped inmate underway, sheriff says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a man who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center. Sheriff Steve Mueller said the escape happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff, Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, was able to go...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC

