Alabama State

Yardbarker

SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Jimbo Fisher suspends several Texas A&M freshmen

This might be the topper in what has been a disappointing season for the Aggies. Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State in their second game of the season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak — all on the road to conference opponents. The Aggies entered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history in Week 7 performance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the 2022 NFL season as the face of the franchise after carrying the team to LVI, hoping to accomplish far more this year. While he has a long way to go before the Bengals are viewed as one of the best NFL teams right now, he certainly made his mark on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

What's next for QB Matt Ryan after being benched by Colts?

Quarterback Matt Ryan is a former MVP and potential Hall of Famer. Now, though, he's a benched starter. His stint in Indianapolis with the Colts has come to an abrupt halt, with Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans all the team needed to pull the plug on Ryan's time under center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?

Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

TRADE: Raiders Trading DT Johnathan Hankins To Cowboys

Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Hankins and get back a 2024 seventh. Hankins had fallen behind in Las Vegas’ defensive line rotation, so this makes some sense for the Raiders to cash in for a pick. Meanwhile, Dallas adds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Trade Deadline Targets

The big question going around social media is should the Buffalo Bills make a move at the deadline? There was multiple reports floating around that the Bills offered a second round pick for RB Christian McCaffrey before the San Francisco 49ers acquired him. That begs the question. Are the Bills looking to improve at a particular position? (Maybe their run game again?) Here’s few players fans should watch for.
BUFFALO, NY

