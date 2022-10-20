It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO