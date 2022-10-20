Read full article on original website
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown
It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
Report: Jimbo Fisher suspends several Texas A&M freshmen
This might be the topper in what has been a disappointing season for the Aggies. Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State in their second game of the season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak — all on the road to conference opponents. The Aggies entered...
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
The Heisman odds are always going to change each week and Week 8 showed us plenty of new changes in the Heisman odds. Three players this week showed the potential to win the award as their odds skyrocketed across sportsbooks. CJ Stroud has been the favorite for quite some time...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history in Week 7 performance
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the 2022 NFL season as the face of the franchise after carrying the team to LVI, hoping to accomplish far more this year. While he has a long way to go before the Bengals are viewed as one of the best NFL teams right now, he certainly made his mark on Sunday.
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
What's next for QB Matt Ryan after being benched by Colts?
Quarterback Matt Ryan is a former MVP and potential Hall of Famer. Now, though, he's a benched starter. His stint in Indianapolis with the Colts has come to an abrupt halt, with Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans all the team needed to pull the plug on Ryan's time under center.
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?
Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich: 'You’re not beating anybody in this league scoring three points'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich offered an honest assessment of his portion of the squad coming off Sunday's 21-3 loss at the Carolina Panthers that dropped the Bucs to 3-4 on the season. "People want to see points on the board. People want to see us do what...
TRADE: Raiders Trading DT Johnathan Hankins To Cowboys
Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Hankins and get back a 2024 seventh. Hankins had fallen behind in Las Vegas’ defensive line rotation, so this makes some sense for the Raiders to cash in for a pick. Meanwhile, Dallas adds...
Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win
Oklahoma City is one of four teams still looking to put themselves in the win column this season.
Have Giants made WR Kadarius Toney available before trade deadline?
The 6-1 New York Giants likely need to add multiple pieces to compete with the NFL's best teams over the second half of the 2022 season, but some continue to think the club could offload "dead wood" before the league's trade deadline arrives on Nov. 1. ESPN's Jordan Raanan hinted...
Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
Watch: Cowboys' Micah Parsons tapped into 'superpower' for play 'nobody's talking about'
If Detroit had scored, it would have taken a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, changing momentum. Parsons' crucial tackle was followed by a fumble recovery by the Cowboys on the next play. Afterward, the Cowboys' defense forced two more turnovers and the offense capitalized, scoring two touchdowns. Parsons,...
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Buffalo Bills Trade Deadline Targets
The big question going around social media is should the Buffalo Bills make a move at the deadline? There was multiple reports floating around that the Bills offered a second round pick for RB Christian McCaffrey before the San Francisco 49ers acquired him. That begs the question. Are the Bills looking to improve at a particular position? (Maybe their run game again?) Here’s few players fans should watch for.
