One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
Iowa’s Favorite Dog Costume Contest Is This Sunday at Theisen’s
Halloween is a super fun time to get dressed up in your favorite costume. But it's for the kids, right? Wrong, in fact, Dwyer & Michaels have proven that adults love having a great time during their Halloween Costume Ball. But is dressing up in costumes only for humans? That's...
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
There Is A Hocus Pocus Escape Room At The LeClaire Community Library
If you're a fan of Hocus Pocus then an event like this might be perfect for the family! Get the kids ready because it looks like the Sanderson Sisters have returned and it's up to the LeClaire Library visitors to stop them!. This event is for ages 5 and up....
Win Ed Sheeran Tickets & More During Happy Hour In Davenport
It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at The Ridge in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran at Soldier Field, tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, Bert Kreischer, Shock House, and more for you to win!
Food Recall Warning For Scott County – Meat Contaminated With Rubber
The Scott County Health Department issued a consumer safety warning concerning your tasty breakfast sausage. Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage. Reports indicate the sausage could be contaminated with rubber. The green tubes of Bob Evans Italian pork sausage were produced on September...
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities
We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
Earn Your Fam’s Thanksgiving Turkey At Muscatine’s Turkey Trot
We're in the season of carbs and rapidly coming up on Turkey Day and there's a cool event in the QCA to celebrate it. Muscatine will be having their Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19 (you can sleep in on Thanksgiving Day for this one) at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
All Of Scott County Under A Burn Ban Due To Dry Weather, Strong Winds
It's going to be gorgeous this weekend in the Quad Cities. Sunny, hot, and great weather to enjoy a fire. Except you won't be able to enjoy a fire this weekend or for a while in Scott County as a burn ban was issued for the entire county. You can thank Mother Nature for ruining your weekend fire fun but it's for the safety of you and your neighbors.
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
