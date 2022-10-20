ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Chemical Powder Dump Sparks Explosion At Florida Gas Station

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

An accidental chemical powder dump triggered a small explosion and hurt several people fueling up at a Florida gas station, according to WKMG .

The Seminole County Fire Department responded to BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford Tuesday (October 19) over the mishap. Fire officials told reporters a third-party company was working on something at the business when an employee pressed the wrong button, triggering the fire suppression system.

Firefighters said 560 gallons of dry chemical powder, which is used to extinguish flames, were reportedly dumped near the fuel pumps. Some of the powder fell directly on customers pumping gas, according to the fire department.

Officials said the powder can cause eye irritation and respiratory issues. Crews tended to six customers, and four of them were taken to the hospital. Two were evaluated at the scene, and eight people refused help. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the chemical powder coating the ground and vehicles like snow.

Sylvia Maldonado , who was rushed to the hospital after the explosion, told WKMG people "were going crazy" during the wild incident.

“I have COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], asthma, and I’m in cancer remission, so that was a major concern to the firefighters,” Maldonado said. Her son also recalls ducking down and holding his breath as the powder came down. Firefighters said some victims had issues breathing.

SCFD said the fire was extinguished and a waste management company cleaned up the powder.

