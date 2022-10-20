ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Galion holds off Colonel Crawford, advances to district final

ATTICA — According to Galion coach Kathleen Davis, her team usually gets off to slow starts in matches. “We’ve been doing that all season, it seems,” Davis said. “It seems like we keep getting down at the very beginning and we come back. Basically, every single second set. The second set has been one of our kryptonites for sure. We just keep pushing and we know that mentally we have to be tougher, and we’ve got to make sure that even though some teams get a couple of kills we have to get over it and move on.”
GALION, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Street Paving begins in Galion

GALION—Galion’s 2022 street paving program will begin this week with milling on Erie, South Columbus, and Walker streets. Bucyrus Road Materials is the awarded contractor.
GALION, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing student from Ohio found dead

A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds, Onofri said. There were no obvious signs of injury “her […]
PRINCETON, NJ
wktn.com

Obituary for Chad Thomas Roof

Chad Thomas Roof, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2022. Chad was born to Thomas Roof and Alice (Dunbar) Roof and had a younger sister, Taylor (Roof) Klinger. Chad was an active member of the Kenton and Indian Lake community. He never met a stranger and he made sure of it by saying, “hi, hi, hi” until they would respond. If he was feeling a bit rambunctious the “hi, hi, hi’s” may turn in to loud high- pitched “hey, hey hey’s” which was his well-known “call sign” around town. Chad, although Autistic, never let that stop him. He lived a happy and healthy life in his childhood home until his death.
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
COLUMBUS, OH

