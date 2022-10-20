Americo Anthony Bilotti, Jr. “Rick”, 69, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst. He was born April 11, 1953 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Americo and Jeanie Amatrudi Bilotti. Americo was a devout Catholic and attended both St. Anthony and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic churches. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus while attending St. Anthony. The majority of his working career was spent as a driver with the United Parcel Service. He retired from Ups after 35 years of service, and for over 20 years his route was in the Hamlet, NC area. He loved to Kayak and participated in 5/10/12 K marathons and triathlons. His second home, especially after retirement was FirstHealth Fitness Center, where he was recognized for several fitness achievements.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO