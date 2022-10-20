Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp
Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp, 96, formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Rd. Aberdeen. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the service. Viewing will be at the church prior to the ceremony from 10:00 – 10:30 am.
Obituary for Alphonso Hargrove of West End
Mr. Alphonso Hargrove “Phonso”, 78, of the Eastwood Community, West End, NC, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late James and Theola Hargrove. Graveside Service: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM, Eastwood Community Cemetery, 192 Esther Road, West End (directly...
Obituary for Americo Anthony Bilotti, Jr. of Pinehurst
Americo Anthony Bilotti, Jr. “Rick”, 69, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst. He was born April 11, 1953 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Americo and Jeanie Amatrudi Bilotti. Americo was a devout Catholic and attended both St. Anthony and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic churches. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus while attending St. Anthony. The majority of his working career was spent as a driver with the United Parcel Service. He retired from Ups after 35 years of service, and for over 20 years his route was in the Hamlet, NC area. He loved to Kayak and participated in 5/10/12 K marathons and triathlons. His second home, especially after retirement was FirstHealth Fitness Center, where he was recognized for several fitness achievements.
Aberdeen discusses bike and pedestrian plans
The Aberdeen Town Council heard a presentation on the town’s new bicycle and pedestrian plan from Todd McAulliffe, the consultant working on the plan. This is an update to the 2011 pedestrian plan and the 2012 bicycle plan. The original purpose of the plan was to evaluate existing bicycle...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
OBITUARY: Darlene Jennings
ROCKINGHAM — Darlene Jennings, 60, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Greenlake Missionary Baptist Church, 507 Greenlake Church Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, noon until 4 p.m....
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases
This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle
Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
WRAL
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a tenth grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured
SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
