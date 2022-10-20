ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Obituary for Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp

Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp, 96, formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Rd. Aberdeen. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the service. Viewing will be at the church prior to the ceremony from 10:00 – 10:30 am.
ABERDEEN, NC
Obituary for Alphonso Hargrove of West End

Mr. Alphonso Hargrove “Phonso”, 78, of the Eastwood Community, West End, NC, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late James and Theola Hargrove. Graveside Service: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM, Eastwood Community Cemetery, 192 Esther Road, West End (directly...
WEST END, NC
Obituary for Americo Anthony Bilotti, Jr. of Pinehurst

Americo Anthony Bilotti, Jr. “Rick”, 69, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst. He was born April 11, 1953 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Americo and Jeanie Amatrudi Bilotti. Americo was a devout Catholic and attended both St. Anthony and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic churches. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus while attending St. Anthony. The majority of his working career was spent as a driver with the United Parcel Service. He retired from Ups after 35 years of service, and for over 20 years his route was in the Hamlet, NC area. He loved to Kayak and participated in 5/10/12 K marathons and triathlons. His second home, especially after retirement was FirstHealth Fitness Center, where he was recognized for several fitness achievements.
PINEHURST, NC
Aberdeen discusses bike and pedestrian plans

The Aberdeen Town Council heard a presentation on the town’s new bicycle and pedestrian plan from Todd McAulliffe, the consultant working on the plan. This is an update to the 2011 pedestrian plan and the 2012 bicycle plan. The original purpose of the plan was to evaluate existing bicycle...
ABERDEEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Darlene Jennings

ROCKINGHAM — Darlene Jennings, 60, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Greenlake Missionary Baptist Church, 507 Greenlake Church Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, noon until 4 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases

This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle

Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured

SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
SANFORD, NC

