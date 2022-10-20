ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee's current win-loss streak versus every SEC school in football

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3Gek_0igZ4P4A00

No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Tennessee enters its Week 8 homecoming contest following a 52-49 win against Alabama.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee’s win against Alabama, Vols Wire looks at current series streaks against SEC schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYYQI_0igZ4P4A00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: Three-game losing streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVysK_0igZ4P4A00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn: One-game losing streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMK4b_0igZ4P4A00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124aoZ_0igZ4P4A00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia: Five-game losing streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cc4vr_0igZ4P4A00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAxWG_0igZ4P4A00
AP Photo/Michael Clubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGW7j_0igZ4P4A00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovGUc_0igZ4P4A00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6ttj_0igZ4P4A00
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ole Miss: Two-game losing streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LySIi_0igZ4P4A00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Texip_0igZ4P4A00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

Texas A&M: Two-game losing streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvJzY_0igZ4P4A00
Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mqxm_0igZ4P4A00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy