Tennessee's current win-loss streak versus every SEC school in football
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.
Tennessee enters its Week 8 homecoming contest following a 52-49 win against Alabama.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Tennessee’s win against Alabama, Vols Wire looks at current series streaks against SEC schools.
